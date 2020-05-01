SFCHC releases guidelines for recovery

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The St. Francois County Health Center has released its guidelines for the county as it moves forward with recovery next week.

“Everything looks a little bit different,” Health Center Director Amber Elliott said. “We are moving in to the opening of our local economy here, which I think is a good thing if we do it the safe and correct way.”

The county is still at 29 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Washington County now has nine.

Elliott is expecting a lot of questions as Monday begins phase one of the state’s recovery plan.

“We’ve already gotten a lot of calls,” Elliott said. “We’re certainly happy to help provide technical assistance to business. It’s just not possible to write specific guidance for every type of job.”

She is hoping that businesses adapt these guidelines, along with the CDC and state’s recommendations, to protect their employees and customers or clients. Some of them are common sense. Some will involve some strategy.

“I think we are all learning these things together as this is all new for all of us,” Elliott said. “We’re here to try to help guide through that next week.”