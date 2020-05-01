SFCHC releases guidelines for recovery

The St. Francois County Health Center has released its guidelines for the county as it moves forward with recovery next week.
“Everything looks a little bit different,” Health Center Director Amber Elliott said. “We are moving in to the opening of our local economy here, which I think is a good thing if we do it the safe and correct way.”
The county is still at 29 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Washington County now has nine.
Elliott is expecting a lot of questions as Monday begins phase one of the state’s recovery plan.
“We’ve already gotten a lot of calls,” Elliott said. “We’re certainly happy to help provide technical assistance to business. It’s just not possible to write specific guidance for every type of job.”
She is hoping that businesses adapt these guidelines, along with the CDC and state’s recommendations, to protect their employees and customers or clients. Some of them are common sense. Some will involve some strategy.
“I think we are all learning these things together as this is all new for all of us,” Elliott said. “We’re here to try to help guide through that next week.”
Phase one will last through the end of May.
As for the possibility of school’s reopening in August, Elliott said that a task force at the state level is working with DESE to provide comprehensive guidance for schools.
“I haven’t seen that yet,” Elliott said. “I think it’s still in the works, but it at least gives us some time, and them some time at the state level, to work with our education partners to help them navigate what it might look like when school does return in the fall.”
The health center has posted specific guidance for food establishments, gyms, salons, churches, and summer athletic leagues on its website at http://sfchc.org/covid-19-updates/.
General Guidelines for St. Francois County residents include:
• If you are sick, stay home and contact your medical provider.
• Avoid socializing in groups that do not readily allow for appropriate physical distancing.
• Minimize travel to the extent possible.
• Strongly consider using face coverings while in public.
• When in public, individuals should maximize physical distance from others.
• Elderly or otherwise vulnerable populations should continue to shelter in place.
• Continue to practice good hygiene: Washing hands with soap and water, or using hand sanitizer, especially after touching frequently used items or surfaces; avoiding touching your face; sneezing or coughing into a tissue, or the inside of your elbow or shirt; and disinfecting frequently used items and surfaces as much as possible.
General Guidelines for businesses include:
• Develop and implement appropriate policies, in accordance with federal, state, and local regulations and guidance, and informed by industry best practices, regarding: social distancing and protective equipment, temperature checks, sanitation, use and disinfection of common and high-traffic areas, business travel
• Continue to encourage telework whenever possible.
• Close common areas where personnel are likely to congregate and interact, or enforce strict social distancing protocols.
• Strongly consider special accommodations for personnel who are vulnerable.
• Modify physical workspaces to maximize social distancing.
• Minimize business travel.
• Develop an infectious disease preparedness and response plan, including policies and procedures for workforce contact tracing when an employee tests positive for COVID-19.
• Ensure that sick leave policies are flexible and consistent with public health guidance.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
