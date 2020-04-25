SFCHC reports second COVID-19 death

The St. Francois County Health Center has reported the second COVID-19-related death of a St. Francois County resident. The resident was a female in her 70s and had severe underlying health conditions. The case has no known source of infection.
Everyone is urged to take preventive actions to prevent the spread of all respiratory viruses. These actions include:
• Staying home except to access essential services.
• Practice social distancing.
• If you must go out, stay at least six feet from others to avoid spreading germs.
• If you must go out, cover your mouth and nose with a mask, scarf, or bandana.
• Wash your hands often using soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Try not to touch your face.
• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or use the inside of your elbow or shirt.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
• If you feel sick, stay home and call your doctor.
According to the CDC, people with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms. These symptoms range from mild symptoms to severe illness and include the following:
• Fever
• Cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Chills
• Repeated shaking with chills
• Muscle Pain
• Headache
• Sore Throat
• New loss of taste or smell.
Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes are at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19.
If you develop emergency warning signs for COVID-19, you should get medical attention immediately.
Emergency warning signs include:
• Trouble breathing
• Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
• New confusion or inability to arouse
• Bluish lips or face
This list is not all inclusive. Please consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning.
If you have a medical emergency, call 911. Notify the operator that you have, or think you might have, COVID-19. If possible, put on a cloth face covering before medical help arrives. If you are going to the hospital via your own transport, call your local hospital before arriving.
For more information about COVID-19, call the COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411 or visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html.
