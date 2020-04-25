SFCHC reports second COVID-19 death

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The St. Francois County Health Center has reported the second COVID-19-related death of a St. Francois County resident. The resident was a female in her 70s and had severe underlying health conditions. The case has no known source of infection.

Everyone is urged to take preventive actions to prevent the spread of all respiratory viruses. These actions include:

• Staying home except to access essential services.

• Practice social distancing.

• If you must go out, stay at least six feet from others to avoid spreading germs.

• If you must go out, cover your mouth and nose with a mask, scarf, or bandana.

• Wash your hands often using soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

• Try not to touch your face.

• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or use the inside of your elbow or shirt.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

• If you feel sick, stay home and call your doctor.