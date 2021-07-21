SFCHC responds to Parson's vaccine incentive program

Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced his statewide COVID-19 vaccine incentive program on Wednesday, but St. Francois County Health Center Director Linda Ragdale isn’t sure how big of a difference it will make in the county.

“I do hope this campaign will boost our vaccination rates, although I have not seen any data on how incentives have increased rates across the country,” she said. “I feel some people in our community will get vaccinated just to be able to be included in the MO VIP drawing, but I don’t think it will be enough to put St. Francois County COVID vaccination rates where we would like it to be.”

The vaccination rate for St. Francois County is 30.4% for those who have completed vaccination, which lags behind the state’s 40.4%.

The health center is still strongly encouraging and promoting the vaccine, Ragsdale said.

“With the delta variant on the rise across the state and children under 12 unable to receive the vaccine, it is the best defense we have right now,” she added.

According to a press release from Parson’s office, over the next three months, 900 Missourians who have or will choose to be vaccinated will win cash or education savings account prizes in the amount of $10,000 in the MO VIP campaign.