SFCHC starting to look toward recovery

With St. Francois County not having a new confirmed case of COVID-19 in more than a week, Health Center Director Amber Elliott said they are starting to work on a plan for recovery.
“We still need to follow those guidelines set forth by the ‘State at Home Missouri’ order,” Elliott said on Monday. “And hopefully at some point, we head back to normal life.
"We are working on a plan for recovery right now. We are looking at the national guidelines. I’ve looked at a couple of other public health departments’ recovery plans. So I think it’ll be somewhere in the middle.”
Elliott said they are also waiting to hear what the state’s plan will be.
“We just want to be careful as we move forward,” Elliott added. “We don’t want to see a surge of cases. I think we’ve heard a lot about that on the national level. We don’t want to pull back those restrictions too fast or too much, all at one time, and end up back in the same boat where we have to do these stay-at-home orders again.”
St. Francois County has 22 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 20 of those cases have recovered and been released from isolation. The last positive case was reported on April 11. At least 313 residents have been tested, according to the health center.
The Washington County Health Department announced two more confirmed cases on Monday to bring its total to six.
The number of local residents showing up to the emergency room with COVID-like symptoms has also drastically reduced over the past week, Elliott said.
“I’m hopeful and, again, optimistic about where we are at in this moment,” Elliott said. “But I just don’t foresee us going back to normal life again at a rapid pace. I think it’s a going to be a progression, and that’s really what the national guidelines point to as well.”
She also cautioned that we aren’t two weeks out from the Easter holiday yet, which is the incubation period for the virus.
“We’re not quite out of the woods from that holiday yet,” Elliott added.
Elliott said she likes the criteria set forth in the White House’s national guidelines for recovery, which can be seen at https://www.whitehouse.gov/openingamerica/#criteria. There are three phases for reopening the country.
“These phases rely heavily on surveillance, which is kind of the data that we give you about how many cases and what ER data looks like with people presenting with COVID-like symptoms,” Elliott said, “and then the capacity of the healthcare system and testing capacity.”
It’s a slow progression, Elliott added, that requires reassessing every two weeks based on that incubation period.
Missouri’s plans for reopening have not been released yet.
But social distancing is going to continue to play a big part in the progression, according to Elliott.
“We’re not going to go back to normal just all of a sudden,” Elliott said. “It’s not going to look quite the same because we don’t have a vaccine.
"We don’t even have a treatment yet. So the only thing we really have is social distancing to be able to keep this at a normal level or to keep it at a manageable level to where we are not having this huge surge in healthcare need.”
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
