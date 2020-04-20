SFCHC starting to look toward recovery

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

With St. Francois County not having a new confirmed case of COVID-19 in more than a week, Health Center Director Amber Elliott said they are starting to work on a plan for recovery.

“We still need to follow those guidelines set forth by the ‘State at Home Missouri’ order,” Elliott said on Monday. “And hopefully at some point, we head back to normal life.

"We are working on a plan for recovery right now. We are looking at the national guidelines. I’ve looked at a couple of other public health departments’ recovery plans. So I think it’ll be somewhere in the middle.”

Elliott said they are also waiting to hear what the state’s plan will be.

“We just want to be careful as we move forward,” Elliott added. “We don’t want to see a surge of cases. I think we’ve heard a lot about that on the national level. We don’t want to pull back those restrictions too fast or too much, all at one time, and end up back in the same boat where we have to do these stay-at-home orders again.”

St. Francois County has 22 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 20 of those cases have recovered and been released from isolation. The last positive case was reported on April 11. At least 313 residents have been tested, according to the health center.