SFCHC urges cautious optimism as county still at 22 cases

And she isn’t aware of anyone locally that has been able to get rapid tests, which do not need to be sent out to get the results. The state has been focused on getting those tests to rural areas.

“I am under the impression that St. Francois County is not one,” Elliott said. “I’m guessing that those rural areas are probably places that are really far away from a St. Louis-type of area. So you are looking at even more rural than what we are.

"As far as I know, we don’t have any doctors that are offering rapid tests at this time, but I know there are some that are trying to obtain those tests.”

The health center staff is still investigating calls they get from residents regarding alleged violations of the stay-at-home order. Elliott said many of those calls are from people who are confused by the order.

“There is a thought that all businesses must close,” Elliott said, “and that’s not what the stay-at-home or the statewide order says. They have exemptions. They have allowances for non-essential business that can follow social distancing.”

They also get complaints about gatherings, so they have asked the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department to keep an eye out on its normal patrols.

“That might involve them stopping and letting people know that, ‘hey, we really can’t be gathering,’ or that type of thing,” Elliott said. “It’s a soft enforcement. But it’s to nudge people to do the right thing. The goal of this is not to put people in jail.”

Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.