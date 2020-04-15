SFCHC urges cautious optimism as county still at 22 cases

Twelve St. Francois County residents have now recovered from COVID-19.
The county also hasn’t seen another confirmed positive case since the weekend, holding steady at 22.
That’s positive, Health Center Director Amber Elliott said, but it’s important to be cautiously optimistic.
“So that’s a good thing that we’re not seeing a huge spike right now,” Elliott said. “But I think the next two weeks are critical, past the Easter holiday, and we will see how things go.”
She said 243 residents have been tested, that they know of, and they’ve gotten in a lot of negatives this week. Missouri is still seeing an increase in cases, she said, but other counties are seeing a plateau, as well.
“We’re not quite out of the woods yet,” Elliott said. “So we should be cautiously optimistic and continue to practice the guidelines that have been set forth, so that we can get back to normal. The more people who are compliant with those guidelines, the sooner we can head back to normal life.”
When residents do get back to normal life, Elliott said, the county will probably see an uptick in cases.
“But we don’t want to see a surge in cases,” she added.
As far as testing is concerned, antibody and rapid testing is not happening in the county right now, according to Elliott. The antibody test is a valuable tool, she said, but she hasn’t heard anything about it from the state level.
And she isn’t aware of anyone locally that has been able to get rapid tests, which do not need to be sent out to get the results. The state has been focused on getting those tests to rural areas.
“I am under the impression that St. Francois County is not one,” Elliott said. “I’m guessing that those rural areas are probably places that are really far away from a St. Louis-type of area. So you are looking at even more rural than what we are.
"As far as I know, we don’t have any doctors that are offering rapid tests at this time, but I know there are some that are trying to obtain those tests.”
The health center staff is still investigating calls they get from residents regarding alleged violations of the stay-at-home order. Elliott said many of those calls are from people who are confused by the order.
“There is a thought that all businesses must close,” Elliott said, “and that’s not what the stay-at-home or the statewide order says. They have exemptions. They have allowances for non-essential business that can follow social distancing.”
They also get complaints about gatherings, so they have asked the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department to keep an eye out on its normal patrols.
“That might involve them stopping and letting people know that, ‘hey, we really can’t be gathering,’ or that type of thing,” Elliott said. “It’s a soft enforcement. But it’s to nudge people to do the right thing. The goal of this is not to put people in jail.”
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.