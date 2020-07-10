SFCHC urges residents to take advantage of free COVID-19 testing

With Friday’s announcement from the Farmington School District about a case in the athletics department, Elliot said it’s important to remember that we can’t take the risk down to zero with schools.

“I think it's something that we need to go into it knowing that there will be cases in the schools at some point,” Elliott said. “There could be closures at some point for cleaning and all of these things are going into their plans. And again, those will be ever evolving plans as we continue our response to COVID-19 in coordination with the schools.”

Elliott said it’s also important to remember what being a close contact to a positive case means.

“If people are exposed to a confirmed case, you have to be in close contact,” Elliott explained. “You have to be within six feet of a confirmed case for at least 15 minutes. So it's a pretty substantial amount of time. We've talked about before that it can't be like passing somebody in Walmart. You have to be in pretty close proximity to them to be a contact and that means that they would need to quarantine for 14 days.”

"We’ve all been on a roller coaster since March," Elliott said.