SFCHC urges vaccination with rise of Delta variant

The St. Francois County Health Center officials said on Friday that the center is closely monitoring the situation with COVID-19 and its variants.

“St. Francois County has had a decreasing number of COVID-19 cases over the last few weeks,” the news release said. “However, we have monitored cases that have been sequenced to reveal B.1.1.7—Alpha; P.1—Gamma; and most recently: B.1.617.2—Delta.”

As has been reported, the rates of Delta variants in Missouri are on the rise.

Delta has been reclassified as a variant of concern, which according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, means that it is “a variant for which there is evidence of an increase in transmissibility, more severe disease (e.g., increased hospitalizations or deaths), significant reduction in neutralization by antibodies generated during previous infection or vaccination, reduced effectiveness of treatments or vaccines, or diagnostic detection failures.”

According to state data, St. Francois County has recorded nine new confirmed cases in the past seven days. The positivity rate for the week is 1.5%. As of the first week in June, that number was 3%.

The health center still strongly recommends that residents receive the COVID vaccine as soon as possible.