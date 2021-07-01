SFCHC urges vaccination with rise of Delta variant

The St. Francois County Health Center officials said on Friday that the center is closely monitoring the situation with COVID-19 and its variants.
“St. Francois County has had a decreasing number of COVID-19 cases over the last few weeks,” the news release said. “However, we have monitored cases that have been sequenced to reveal B.1.1.7—Alpha; P.1—Gamma; and most recently: B.1.617.2—Delta.”
As has been reported, the rates of Delta variants in Missouri are on the rise.
Delta has been reclassified as a variant of concern, which according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, means that it is “a variant for which there is evidence of an increase in transmissibility, more severe disease (e.g., increased hospitalizations or deaths), significant reduction in neutralization by antibodies generated during previous infection or vaccination, reduced effectiveness of treatments or vaccines, or diagnostic detection failures.”
According to state data, St. Francois County has recorded nine new confirmed cases in the past seven days. The positivity rate for the week is 1.5%. As of the first week in June, that number was 3%.
The health center still strongly recommends that residents receive the COVID vaccine as soon as possible.
“The COVID-19 vaccines are the best tool that we have against variant strains of COVID-19,” the health center said.
The Moderna vaccine was proven to produce neutralizing titers against all variant strains that were tested, including the Delta variant, the news release said.
The Pfizer vaccine is believed to be 84% effective against the Delta variant if both doses are taken, according to National Institutes of Health Data. Additionally, the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is presumed to be approximately 60% effective against the Delta variant.
The health center is offering the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (The office is closed for the Independence Day holiday on Friday and Monday).
“These vaccines are available by walk-in basis, no appointment necessary, and are free of charge,” the health center said. “We recommend contacting a local pharmacy for availability on the Pfizer vaccine. We also encourage citizens to continue social distancing and mask-wearing when social distancing cannot be attained.”
According to state date, 32.9% of the population in St. Francois County have initiated and 28.9% have completed vaccination, which is up about three percentage points since the first week of June.
Residents are encouraged to call the St. Francois County Health Center with any concerns or questions at 573-431-1947.
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.