SFCHC warns against apathy

St. Francois County hasn’t had a new confirmed case of COVID-19 since May 7, but now is not the time to get complacent, according to Health Center Director Amber Elliott.

The county has 33 confirmed cases of the virus. Four cases are active.

“Right now, I think things are pointing in a positive direction,” Elliott said. “But we don’t want to become complacent. We want to continue to be vigilant in taking those steps to prevent infection and slow the spread to make sure we don’t see a surge in the next few weeks as the restrictions continue to relax and we start heading back to normal.”

The health center is aware of 1,075 resident that have tested, which is continuing to improve, according to Elliott. And emergency room data is continuing to trend in a downward direction, which are all good things, she said.

It will take a community effort for social distancing measures to work, Elliott said.

“We’re trending in the right direction, but we still need to keep physical distancing, that six-foot distance, as a top priority in going forward,” Elliott said. “And then again, staying home when you’re stick, wearing a mask when it’s hard to maintain social distancing.