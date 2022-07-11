SFCSD asks for voters' support; Sgt. Harris talks about the need for more deputies, competitive wages to retain officers

In the Aug. 2 primary, voters in St. Francois County will make a decision on what is called Prop P, a proposed internet sales tax that is designed for additional funding of the county sheriff’s department, emergency management and infrastructure.

If passed, the majority of the funds will be used to increase wages, hire more deputies and upgrade equipment for the sheriff’s department, all needed to combat an increasing crime problem.

Sgt. Tim Harris of the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department spoke in depth to the Daily Journal about the needs of the agency he serves.

“On a day-to-day basis, we’re running short staffed,” he said. “We have roughly 70,000 citizens to maybe three to four patrol deputies in an eight-hour period. Night shift faces its own problems where more criminal activity takes place than it does in daylight. Sometimes I have two guys working on night shift; it’s completely unsafe for them, but what do we do? We can’t throw up a white flag and surrender to crime.

"It’s not just the fact that we are short staffed. It’s the fact that the men know we are short staffed because they’re overworked. They are answering upwards of 55 calls a day. It is hit and miss sometimes. One shift, in a four-hour span, three guys answered 35 calls themselves. I came out early to help them catch up on calls, we had calls waiting for us. The response time to those calls was extended and that’s not fair to those citizens; it puts them at risk, it puts them in danger. We didn’t sign up to put anybody in danger because we can’t get there fast enough.”

Being overworked on calls during a shift creates the problem of writing reports for the calls responded to. Harris says it adds to the stress load of his deputies to try and prevent errors and sometimes needing them done almost immediately.

“A lot of times it’s a criminal activity that they’re reporting, we can’t hold them in our jail for more than a book and release if we don’t plan on getting warrants,” he said. “If we plan on getting warrants, that’s a rush job. You go in there, write down the facts as they happen and get it ready to be approved and sent out. If they miss something, a detail in their reports, the prosecutor can look at it and deny charges, because it doesn’t meet the criteria.

"If they are working a vehicle accident report, they get the first detail wrong, that’s the difference between you being at fault or the other person being at fault. We’re held to such a high standard because we try not to make these mistakes. Those reports are absolutely critical, if you completely mess up on that report and you send that over and it somehow gets through, how do you testify on something that you made a mistake on? You’ll lose the case.”

In the case of these cases moving forward, that’s not the end of it for the officer. The deputies build up a lot of comp time because that deputy must do follow ups on the investigation and spend time in court. Harris states that these officers may have a lot of workload that happens outside of their scheduled shift.

“That’s a big problem because most of our court appearances are done by our evening shift officers,” he said. “They handle the biggest caseload we have. People are getting off from work, domestics often happen before 10 p.m., people are going to bed, that’s where we catch most of our cases.

"Those evening shift guys are getting subpoenaed to court at 9 a.m. in the morning and having to stay there until 10-11 a.m. or get subpoenaed at 2 p.m. when their shift starts. There’s been times when we have one person cover all the calls on evening shift and if we (the supervisors) are listening, we have to run out, throw on a uniform and go on the street and help with calls until other people can come in and help out.”

Answering the calls like the other deputies is a bit unusual for someone in Harris’ position, who as a sergeant normally would be in a supervisor role, answering only calls of high importance and handling department internal issues. The same goes for Lieutenant Mike Ryan, who oversees the patrol division.

“I answer all these calls like all the other guys,” said Harris. “Ryan is probably the first lieutenant that we’ve had that actually puts on a uniform and comes to work and goes and answers calls. I just made the schedule next month and he’s going to have to come in and fill in a couple of days because of vacations and training. Mike (Ryan) never complains.”

Including Harris and Ryan there are 19 patrol deputies, a coverage of 1 deputy per 3,600 citizens in St. Francois County. The national average in 2011 was 3.4 per 1,000. Harris says that the number for the best safety of his officers and citizens in the county is 35-40 patrol deputies, still below the national average.

“Realistically, what this Prop. P would do is add 10 men,” he said. “Give me 10 men and I will set the county on fire going out and combating crime. If we get downtime, every one of my guys is out performing traffic stops in troubled areas. We are not a big ticket-writing agency, my guys are out there and getting probable cause to find drugs or weapons or other crimes.

"They have done a phenomenal job as short staffed as they are making arrests and getting drugs off the streets. We handle more evidence now than we ever have — the last year and a half the amount of drugs these guys are taking off the streets is unbelievable.”

Having those more deputies means much more presence in the county at any given time with more visibility and as importantly, reduced response time. With enough deputies, Harris would eventually look at sectioning the county into four zones for patrolling.

“This county is easy to divide up north, south, east and west with a supervisor in the middle to be able to respond to all these calls as they come in,” he said. “It would dramatically reduce response time. That’s the big thing, the people outside doing their yard work that see speeders and don’t call it in. All of a sudden, they are seeing more patrol cars that are flooding their areas on a regular basis. Say you have Doe Run, Pendleton Road down to H Highway and AA. You can filter in and out of all of those roads in your shift, waving at people.

"We know that officer presence dramatically reduces crime. People are less apt to crawl under your vehicle and cut your catalytic converters off if they know that pretty soon there’s going to be a deputy driving by.”

As part of their budget woes, the sheriff’s department is also working with vehicles that have a lot of wear and tear in a time when cars of any kind are hard to get, especially law enforcement vehicles that are specially equipped.

“We’ve gone through phases — like with the Crown Vics — where we go get new cars,” he said. “They were no longer available, so we bought used Explorers from the Highway Patrol. They’ve already got 60,000 hard miles on them.

"Luckily, we have a top class mechanic. He keeps these vehicles running on a daily basis and I don’t know how. I’ve got guys out there with 200,000 miles on a vehicle. These guys are running around with outdated equipment and outdated vehicles at 100 miles an hour.”

Unfortunately, the crime rate is also going up with more serious crimes rising rapidly. The amount of calls increased from 14,450 in 2018 to 19,547 calls in 2021 with an increase of only three deputies in 23 years, putting a much heavier strain on the overworked deputies that Harris oversees.

“We had five shootouts in over a month or month and a half,” he said. “Bonne Terre, Lane Burns paid the ultimate price for that. Desloge, they were forced to do a job that day. Washington County had a standoff with a man. Right after that was the deal at Iron Mountain Lake. Those incidents were closely followed by an incident in western Ste. Genevieve County where a suspect was shooting at officers.”

Harris was involved in a harrowing shootout at the Iron Mountain Lake incident. “My deputy had been a year on patrol — 22 years old — has a 7-month-old baby and a 20-year-old wife.”

Harris is a 22-year veteran. The two deputies and the suspect traded intense gunfire while trying to call for backup.

“Iron Mountain Lake, in general, you are not going to get good service, especially with a handheld radio,” he said. “The nearest car is Bismarck Police Department. They have no idea what is going on and they have to figure out where we are. It’s a needle in the haystack with officers frantically trying to get there.

“We have no backup, we’ve radioed in and I’ve listened to the tapes. I can hear my partner, ‘Send cars! Send help!’ There’s nobody. It was 15-20 minutes for the response time to get to a deputy being shot at. I know that my men went as fast as their cars could go; one guy wrecked his car on the way there.”

Detective Summer Bess of the Park Hills Police Department is supporting the ballot measure. Bess was at a meeting about Proposition P and had put together some of the costs involved in hiring an officer and outfitting that officer for duty. In speaking to the Daily Journal she says that 80-95% of a police budget is spent on payroll alone. The other costs are on specialized equipment that equates to high cost.

“We have ITI which does our police reporting, to add a module for fingerprinting that automatically sends them to the state is $6,000 a year,” she said. “We are probably up to around $12,000 a year for the report writing system.

“To outfit an officer is around $3,900. That’s two uniforms, their belt, bulletproof vest and their weapons. We are always buying uniforms for maintenance to keep the guys going. That’s not including their cars.”

Bess states that all the law enforcement in the area is on the same team. The departments use each other’s resources continuously.

“Our resources are limited,” she said. “The phone dump system, we have criminals that we have a search warrant for their phone, Farmington has that system, so we use theirs. The county also has a different one we use. The lie detector training, not everyone has that, so we may run one for Desloge or other surrounding agencies because they don’t have that. If they get (Prop. P), it’s going to benefit everybody in the long run.”

Bess brought up the hiring and retention problem that police departments in general are having.

“Officers are leaving at an alarming rate,” she said. “I have been doing this for 22 years and nobody can keep anybody. I hope the county passes this, because even with passing it, it’s going to be very hard to keep people. People have just had it with law enforcement, they’re not staying. It’s hard to keep officers anyway and if they’re not making enough pay, this is going to give them a boost.”

Harris echoed the hiring and retention problem.

“Law enforcement, we have a lot of guys that are good at it,” he said. “These guys are actively sought, people know how good these guys are. They pay better; they have backup, enough people on an everyday basis to cover all shifts. It is a competitive market now. If we start losing these quality deputies, what are we going to replace them with? Who’s going to respond to your call in Wortham or Blackwell and know what they are doing?

“The numbers of people that are going to the academy have dropped dramatically. The appeal to be a police officer is not what it was thanks to politicians and news media; we are the scapegoat. It’s easy to paint us as the black sheep. These guys strap up their guns every day and leave their families and do their job regardless of what people think or what the media says.”