SGC commission demands answers from cable installers

Problems with how contractors are installing fiber optic cable continue in Ste. Genevieve County with construction permits being pulled and all new work being halted.

For the past four months the commission has had multiple meetings with Charter/Spectrum and installation contractors to seemingly no avail and Presiding Commissioner Garry Nelson is fed up.

“It just keeps getting worse,” he said. “Last Thursday on Y Highway, a truck was on part of the road, no flagman, two men on the other side of the road down in the ditch working on cable, couldn’t see traffic while working.”

The lack of safety by some of the crews is one of multiple concerns Nelson has about the process.

“They put one sign that says shoulder work and that’s it and it’s usually blown over in the weeds,” he said. “It’s went too far. Over the weekend they left one machine (that partially set) on Jackson School Road. There were no safety cones or barriers. If I know that this thing is blocking the road and don’t do anything and there’s a wreck, then we are involved in a lawsuit.”

Improper installation of cable and splicing pedestals are causing problems for the county's road and bridge department to do proper right-of-way maintenance. Nelson pointed out that some of the pedestals are right up against the pavement.

“They put five of them in a quarter of a mile,” he said. “How are we supposed to cut our right-of-way? We can’t cut (the weeds), we’ll have to send people with trimmers. We can’t clean the ditches with a road grader.”

Associate Commissioner Randy Ruzicka added, “During the winter, if the road crews don’t hit them with the snow blades, the force of the snow being thrown will bust them.”

During Thursday’s commission meeting, Paul Berra, director of Government Affairs, for the Missouri Central Region for Charter Communications and Chris Tucker, senior systems tech for Charter Communications were in the meeting along with representatives of Mas Tec Corp., the contractor that is responsible for the fiber optic installation in Ste. Genevieve County.

Nelson started the conversation by telling the representatives that the commission has met with both groups for four months.

“Nothing is getting better, I don’t know what else to do,” he said.

Tucker stated that Charter has made a tracker to address all of the complaints. “Mas Tec is hiring a guy to be onsite all the time checking on the jobs on a daily basis.”

Alleging that a motorcyclist lost his leg on Route O because their trucks were blocking a lane and he started to go around it and a car hit him, Nelson asked the representatives if they even knew about it. No one seemed to be aware of it.

“They flew him to St. Louis,” he said. “It wasn’t on our road, it was a state road. People don’t want that on our county roads.”

Berra addressed the problem of the pedestals. “I think we should be trying to coordinate with the county where these locations are where we can get them placed that are satisfactory to you as well.”

Nelson told Berra that the contractors are supposed to notify the county when starting on a new road and they haven’t done so.

“Road and Bridge called in and said they were working on Ditch Road,” he said. “Next year, we’re tearing out two bridges and reshaping that whole road. If Scott (Schmeider) wouldn’t have stopped and talked to them, you would have had cable through there that we would be tearing out next year and we wouldn’t be paying for it because you didn’t ask where to put it.

“You guys did go up and clean Jones Road because the residents were so aggravated they started cleaning up before you got there.”

Stating that the previous day or two is the first he has learned of some of these issues, Berra showed his concern over the way the issues have been handled.

“As somebody who has been in the industry for 43 years including 10 of it regulating the cable industry, and somebody who has been with Charter since 2001, Charter takes pride in working with governments especially on right-of-way issues, and especially for us, the safety issues are a concern,” he said. “I do think that there’s a way that we can certainly work more closely with the county to make sure that right of way issues can be addressed.”

Nelson added another instance he had a problem with. “I stopped one time and asked them where their flagman was. He said that ‘As long as I move my truck every 15 minutes, I don’t need a flagman.’ He got in the truck and moved it 20 feet and said ‘I don’t have to move it again for 15 minutes.’ That’s not right, we all know that.”

Associate Commissioner Karen Stuppy added her concerns about county liability. “We have to protect our county and protect our residents, that’s our job. We don’t want to end up in a lawsuit. We have to protect our constituents, we have to protect our road workers. It’s been a battle for the last four months. We’ve pretty much let you fix your problems, you’ve been in here, you tell us what you’re going to do, but we’ve not seen any resolutions to the problems and you go on another road and we see more problems. We are at a loss.”

Aaron Tyler of Mas Tec stated that one of their contractors has been removed and no longer works for them.

“Everybody else has been spoken to,” he said. “We are going to have a stand down (Friday). We’ve hired a former law enforcement guy to be our permit specialist and enforcer. His job is to learn the standards and expectations of the counties and MoDOT and to ride around and police all this and make sure everything is set up correct. As far as cleanup, that is something we are attempting to work on. We are super low on manpower.”

When discussing when the crews will resume work, Ruzicka said he would like to see more of a definite plan on when and where work is done.

“I would like to see some sort of timeline or plan where ‘we are going to do x,y and z’,” he said. "If we can see something finished, where we can cross off an area where it is cleaned up, let’s move forward. But, to be jumping all over the place and stuff partially done, I can’t tolerate it.”

Berra agreed that there needs to be a better response to the problems.

“Based on this conversation, it looks like we need to do a better job communicating with you where we are going to be at and what is going on so that you are more satisfied as we are constructing in the right-of-way and making sure we are doing things safely,” he said.

Further construction will be on hold until Charter/Spectrum works with the commission and the road and bridge foreman on how to coordinate future construction.