Sheriff addresses healthcare at county jail

St. Francois County Commission members at their regular session Tuesday morning approved a contract for the jail to improve its healthcare for inmates.
Sheriff Dan Bullock came before the commission with a contract to increase nursing care for the inmates.
“We have a proposal from Advanced Correctional Healthcare that handles our healthcare at the county jail,” he said. “They have proposed a new contract that would take over our nursing program. Right now we hire our own nurse. We have it in our budget to hire a secondary nurse to cover seven-day-a-week coverage. We haven’t been able to find a second nurse. We just don’t pay enough to get a RN, and that’s what we have to have.”
Bullock said the contract would reduce the cost to the county for nursing by $7,000.
“That’s not the main reason to do it, they also accept all medical liability at the county jail once they take over this program,” he said. “They will also provide nursing seven days a week instead of five days a week. They will also hire our nurse so she will not be put out of a job and at a higher rate of pay than what she is getting now.”
County Auditor Louie Seiberlich added, “We might point out that the current employee, we paid out thousands of dollars already this year on her comp time. One of the situations is, she is working tremendous hours and is not being relieved from that position because she is on 24/7.
Bullock agreed. “I talked to HR and she has not had one person step forward that is interested in doing this. A lot of it is because it’s dealing with inmates. People don’t want to or their husband or wife says they are not going to work over there. We have the same problems with our cooks.”
In other business, the commission finalized vacating a right of way in Frankclay. Associate Commissioner Kary Buckley spoke about the issue.
“It was a road on the map, but they never made a road out of it and the county is going to release it to the Lawson Estate,” he said.
Road and Bridge Superintendent Clay Copeland said the land on both sides belong to the Lawson Estate. He added the notice was posted, but the county received no input on the matter.
The commission agree to change the work titles for two janitors, Jason Vaughn and Gabe Moser to building technicians, which would include a raise in pay.
Gallaher showed a list of all of their normal responsibilities and added that they move all the equipment and supplies to all of the polling places on election days.
In departmental reports, Copeland spoke about Busiek and North Hillsboro roads being closed for repairs.
“We have a couple of roads that are currently closed,” he said. “One is a bridge that is out and another one we are doing preparation work for an overlay. We have been receiving some negative input from the public. Be patient, they are temporary. Things will be better when they are finished.”
County Clerk Kevin Engler spoke up. “I’ve had several calls, there’s a lot of people that they would like theirs fixed and would be okay with having their roads temporarily closed.”
Copeland added, “In years past, we have went the other direction where people appreciate what we do.”
The next St. Francois County Commission regular session will be held Tuesday morning at the courthouse annex in Farmington.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com