Sheriff addresses healthcare at county jail

Bullock agreed. “I talked to HR and she has not had one person step forward that is interested in doing this. A lot of it is because it’s dealing with inmates. People don’t want to or their husband or wife says they are not going to work over there. We have the same problems with our cooks.”

In other business, the commission finalized vacating a right of way in Frankclay. Associate Commissioner Kary Buckley spoke about the issue.

“It was a road on the map, but they never made a road out of it and the county is going to release it to the Lawson Estate,” he said.

Road and Bridge Superintendent Clay Copeland said the land on both sides belong to the Lawson Estate. He added the notice was posted, but the county received no input on the matter.

The commission agree to change the work titles for two janitors, Jason Vaughn and Gabe Moser to building technicians, which would include a raise in pay.

Gallaher showed a list of all of their normal responsibilities and added that they move all the equipment and supplies to all of the polling places on election days.

In departmental reports, Copeland spoke about Busiek and North Hillsboro roads being closed for repairs.