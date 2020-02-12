Sheriff Bullock announces reelection, explains party change

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“The local Democrat leaders here over the years that used to get out and be middle of the road people and back the candidates and take care of you are no longer involved," he said. "The party itself, I believe has moved away from my morals and values.”

Bullock is looking forward to implementing new changes in the department policies by hiring a new jail administrator.

“Jamie Crump has been involved with law enforcement over 30 years and has been involved with a leadership role with the Department of Corrections for several years,” Bullock said. “He has a lot of good ideas and things we can look at and things we can do to make things safer for inmates, as well as staff and the citizens out there.”

Crump began his role last week, replacing Dennis Smith who retired at the end of 2019.

Other areas that concern Bullock are also being addressed in various ways, including deputy pay and updating aging equipment.

“There is a citizen’s committee put together to look at pay for deputies, which we’re on the bottom side of that now, compared to the surrounding counties and cities,” he said. “We are going to get recommendations from them before budget time to see about getting the salaries of deputies up where it’s competitive with other law enforcement agencies.

“We are looking at some things with our facility. We started building it in 1994 and some of that equipment is that old, so a lot of things breaking down and wearing out. It runs 24/7, and we are looking at some ways to try to replace some of that antiquated equipment.”

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

Love 6 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0