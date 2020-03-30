Sheriff candidate Don Ebner dies

A local businessman and candidate for local office died from health complications Sunday.
Farmington resident Don Ebner had officially declared his candidacy in February for St. Francois County Sheriff.
Joshua Barrett, chairman of the St. Francois County Central Committee released a statement on Ebner’s passing.
“It is with a heavy heart and profound respect that I announce the passing of Mr. Don Ebner. Our community lost an esteemed and well-loved member when Don passed away yesterday of natural causes.
"Don was a faithful and grateful Christian. A loving husband, father, and friend and a proud citizen of the USA. He served as a Republican committeeman for the past two years and recently announced his candidacy for St. Francois County Sheriff.
"Don was a true patriot and a man of principle who valued the Constitution. He was an inspiration to us all as he saw injustice and decided to fight against it. Even when his diagnosis was not good, Don refused to give up. His passing will leave a hole forever in our hearts, but memories we will always cherish and a mission we will now carry on in his honor.
"While we mourn his loss, we celebrate his legacy — a life serving the people, honoring the Constitution and fighting for what is right.
"Our community has lost a valuable asset and a friend. Please join me in extending condolences to his wife Sharon and to his sons and their families.”
Ebner, 68, a St. Louis native, retired from the St. Louis Police Department after working his way up to executive aide to then-Chief Clarence Harmon. He later was a Novell network engineer and then an owner of a shipping company and rental company in the U.S. Virgin Islands before moving to the area.
Ebner is survived by his wife, Sharon Hyll and two sons, John and Mike, and five grandchildren.
