Sheriff candidate Don Ebner dies

A local businessman and candidate for local office died from health complications Sunday.

Farmington resident Don Ebner had officially declared his candidacy in February for St. Francois County Sheriff.

Joshua Barrett, chairman of the St. Francois County Central Committee released a statement on Ebner’s passing.

“It is with a heavy heart and profound respect that I announce the passing of Mr. Don Ebner. Our community lost an esteemed and well-loved member when Don passed away yesterday of natural causes.

"Don was a faithful and grateful Christian. A loving husband, father, and friend and a proud citizen of the USA. He served as a Republican committeeman for the past two years and recently announced his candidacy for St. Francois County Sheriff.

"Don was a true patriot and a man of principle who valued the Constitution. He was an inspiration to us all as he saw injustice and decided to fight against it. Even when his diagnosis was not good, Don refused to give up. His passing will leave a hole forever in our hearts, but memories we will always cherish and a mission we will now carry on in his honor.