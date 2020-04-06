Sheriffs respond to stay-at-home order

“Sex offenders are going to be made to call in,” she said. “We are changing rules in the jail where we are no longer going to have visitation until this is up, because that is not essential.

“My understanding is that it goes through the health department first, I’m assuming they are going to rely on uniformed personnel to do the [enforcement].”

McCutcheon said they have already made some changes in the department’s policies.

“If it is an emergency, we will respond,” she said. “If it is something not emergent, then we will try to handle it over the phone, so as to decrease the contact with outside people.”

According to McCutcheon, the sheriff’s department will not be out patrolling specifically for any potential violators of the stay-at-home order.