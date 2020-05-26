Six vying for three seats on NC board

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Four school board positions are up for election. A one-year term held by resigned member Kasey Jenkins, who moved out of the district this fall, has been filled by David Bahr, who filed unopposed. He has already been sworn in on the board.

Three, three-year terms are currently held by Ted Eaton, Jerry Reed and Shane Claywell, all of whom are not seeking reelection. Six have filed for the three seats: Adam Froidl, Stacey Leigh Kay, Jake Long, Stacy Tiefenauer-Wilfong, Julie Pratte and Alan Gremminger.

Adam Froidl, 37, lives in Bonne Terre with his wife Brittany and two young daughters, Mckinley and Grayson, who are both North County students. He works for the St. Louis Cardinals, is a 2001 graduate of North County High School, and is a 2005 graduate of Westminster College with a bachelor’s degree in finance and marketing.

He grew up in Desloge and has been back in Bonne Terre for the last five years.