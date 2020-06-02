Skaggs seeking reelection to Bismarck School Board

Bill Skaggs Jr., who is currently serving on the Bismarck School Board, is running for reelection today. Due to a miscommunication, his info was not included in last Wednesday’s story about Bismarck School Board candidates.
Skaggs, Matt Dunn, Brad Brown, and Terry Skinner are vying for three seats on the board.
Skaggs, 60, lives in Iron Mountain Lake with his wife of 40 years, Sharon. They have two children, Shannon and Josh, who graduated from Bismarck, and four grandchildren, who go to Bismarck schools.
He grew up in Iron Mountain Lake and graduated from Bismarck in 1978. He grew up with Brown, who is also currently on the board.
He is self-employed, and since 1992, has owned his own flooring and construction business.
For the city of Iron Mountain Lake, he served as either mayor or as an alderman over the course of 21 years.
When his kids were in school, he served three terms on the school board. After some encouragement from some friends, he decided to get involved again now that he has grandchildren in school district.
Skaggs said he enjoys having a positive impact on the community and he wants to continue that.
“I just want to do what’s best for the education for our kids,” Skaggs said. “And take care of our superintendent and staff and teachers.”
He also completed every school board training he has had the opportunity to attend.
“If I have a chance to further my education to be able to help make decisions, so I understand about funding and what we can do and what we can’t do,” Skaggs explained. “Every time I get a chance, I further all my education. I figure the kids are required to further theirs every year and the teachers are asked to constantly stay up on theirs, and I feel as a board member, I need to stay on top of what’s going on to be effective.”
