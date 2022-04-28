Slain police officer honored at SFC commission meeting

Slain patrolman Lane Anthony Burns of the Bonne Terre Police Department was honored in a brief ceremony held during the Tuesday meeting of the St. Francois County Commission.

Addressing the commissioners, St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock said, “I’m here on behalf of Senator Roy Blunt. He would have liked to have been here to do it himself, but his schedule conflicted, so he asked me if I would do this. At this time, I would like to ask Chief Doug Calvert to come up.

“As you all know, we had a ... police officer killed in the line of duty. I know how that feels. I know how that affects the department. I’ve been there. Senator Blunt asked that this flag be flown over the United States Capitol and presented to the Bonne Terre Police Department.”

Handing the folded flag to Chief Calvert, Bullock continued, “I want to give you this and this proclamation. It says, 'At the request of U.S. Senator Roy Blunt, this flag has been flown in honor of Officer Lane Burns. This is to certify that the accompanying flag was flown atop the United States Capitol with the deepest sympathy from a grateful nation.'”

Turning toward Calvert, Bullock said, “Doug, you can take and give this to the family or you can use it at the police department — however you want to use it.”

Responding to Bullock’s presentation, Calvert addressed the commission and others in the chamber, saying, “I just want to take a second to thank everybody and Roy Blunt for doing this. I know he’s talked to the family. I talked to the family again on Saturday. We correspond frequently and they’ll be up for an event in May. I’ll present this to them.

“I appreciate the sheriff and his department and the county and all the surrounding agencies for helping us out. A blow like that to a small agency like ours is just completely — not to mention the personal aspect — just completely devastating. So, we’re getting back on staff again and getting back up and going. It’s going to take a while to heal but we’re going to stay in the fight and keep fighting in his memory.”

Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher asked Calvert how Cpl. Garrett Worley was recovering from his gunshot wounds. The Bonne Terre police officer was injured, along with Burns, in the early morning hours of March 17 while answering a call at the town’s Motel 6, formerly the Bonneville Motel.

“Officer Worley is making progress. He had the second of three surgeries this last week," he said. "He had two in a row. He’s got a long road ahead — mentally and physically — but he is making progress. Again, I want to thank everybody, and I do remiss. There’s been so many people reaching out and doing so much for us, but it really means a lot to be here today. Thank you very much.”

Earlier in the meeting, Gallaher addressed the gallery regarding the sale of county-owned property to a Farmington business.

“We want to announce the sale of our Maple Street property,” he said. “We went through the sealed bid process, I guess two years ago, and the bids came in very low — way too low — and so, we didn’t accept those bids and talked with Travis Elliot, our attorney, who said that after you’ve gone through the sealed bid process you can go on the open market. So, we’ve done that, and we’ve accepted — it’s in contract now – we’ve accepted a value of $465,000 for that acreage. This is where the old Maple Street barn was.”

County Clerk Kevin Engler interjected, saying, “And that was accepted in the closed meeting that we had a couple of weeks ago that was published about 24 hours after the meeting we voted to offer the contract. So, I don’t know if we need to do anything else to close on this, but you approved the sale at that point and you’re announcing it officially — which we’ve already had published on the website and outside that you took it. Because rarely do we take a vote, but since it was a contract negotiation, you did and they accepted it, so we closed it.”

At this point, Gallaher revealed that the business purchasing the land is Crystal and Rich’s Produce, which is located at 525 Potosi St., which sits adjacent to the Maple Street property.

“So, in my imagination, it’s going to be a huge garden center there,” he said. “It’s around four acres. This will give Crystal and Rich a lot bigger place for parking or business. I think it’s going to be a good thing for Farmington and the county.

“We’re happy with the potential buyer. The contract says this will close on or before May 1 to prevent the delay of the paperwork because of a funeral and the people that do that work. So, I’m not sure just when it will close, but it’s coming up very quickly.”

Gallaher then explained what will happen to the $465,000 once the sale is complete.

"Now the rule says that when the county buys something and then sells that item, the money has to go back to the fund that you took it out of to buy it,” he said. “That was bought 70 years ago. We have no idea where it came from, so we’re going to put it in general fund and then we’ll probably build a bridge with it or some things that we need to get done. So, we will put it in general fund just because we don’t know where else to put it, so that will be the initial fund.”

Engler told Gallaher that, even though it would just be a formality, the commission would probably have to approve the actual agreement on the purchase. Gallaher said he would look back at the emails to see if that would or would not be the case. Engler responded that, even if it were a redundancy, the commission could OK the purchase anyway just to make certain everything had been done correctly.

In other action, the commissioners approved the annual bid for the public administrator’s office for office supplies. Gallaher encouraged all of the departments to order their office supplies from Mineral Area Office Supply while the lower prices were still in effect.

Also, the county will look into the possibility of moving a turnaround it built on property belonging to Glen Miller who has had repeated issues of people trying to use a portion of Indian Creek Road on his property that was vacated by the county in 2019. According to Miller, this has resulted in him being placed in several confrontations with armed motorists demanding use of the road despite its official closure.

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-783-9667 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

