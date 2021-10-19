Smith stops in Madison County during Farm Tour

U.S. Congressman Jason Smith visited Madison County on Monday as part of his annual Farm Tour. He visited Allgier Farms off of Route D and took a tour of the hog farm.
The farm is currently owned by brothers: Phillip, John, Mark and Artie Allgier. The four along with the support and encouragement of their four sisters and entire family have continued the farm that has been in the family since 1908.
Artie said their dad built the hog barn in 1951 but had been raising hogs before then. He said at the time, that barn was the largest hog barn in Madison County, and it is still in use today.
Earlier in the morning, the brothers said they rounded up and sorted 80 hogs which will be shipped to market next week. Each hog currently weighs more than 275 pounds, and by the time they get to market, will be about 280 pounds.
Smith said he remembers seeing hogs being raised everywhere when he was growing up in the 1980s and 1990s.
Artie said the farm has 2,000 acres of land spread out across the county. Not all of it has hogs on it. He said the hogs are all raised old school, in a pasture, outside other than when they go to market.
As Artie drove the truck through the lots, he pointed out huts throughout the hills. The huts had sows, mother pigs, with their piglets nesting naturally.
"It is old school," Artie said. "It is very old school."
When asked if the pork tastes better naturally raised, Artie said everybody has different opinions but to him it definitely has a better flavor.
"The meat is darker," Artie said. "It just doesn't have a hoggy odor to me. We butcher a lot of hogs ourselves and, yes I think it does taste better."
Artie said the huts are what his dad used. He said for a few years he tried moving them to the barn and experienced too much disease, so they put them back out and they have been that way ever since.
The rest of the tour showed Smith the "new barn" built in roughly 1973, a modified truck turned into a sun shade for the hogs, and a lot of baby pig sightings.
Smith said he loves to come out during Farm Tour and hear what is on farmers' minds or what they are experiencing.
"I think it (Allgier Farms) is a great example of the family farms that we have throughout southern and southeast Missouri," Smith said. "This is a century farm, and it's good to have so many family members that are running the same operation where they were raised at. It's pretty special."
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com