Smith stops in Madison County during Farm Tour

U.S. Congressman Jason Smith visited Madison County on Monday as part of his annual Farm Tour. He visited Allgier Farms off of Route D and took a tour of the hog farm.

The farm is currently owned by brothers: Phillip, John, Mark and Artie Allgier. The four along with the support and encouragement of their four sisters and entire family have continued the farm that has been in the family since 1908.

Artie said their dad built the hog barn in 1951 but had been raising hogs before then. He said at the time, that barn was the largest hog barn in Madison County, and it is still in use today.

Earlier in the morning, the brothers said they rounded up and sorted 80 hogs which will be shipped to market next week. Each hog currently weighs more than 275 pounds, and by the time they get to market, will be about 280 pounds.

Smith said he remembers seeing hogs being raised everywhere when he was growing up in the 1980s and 1990s.

Artie said the farm has 2,000 acres of land spread out across the county. Not all of it has hogs on it. He said the hogs are all raised old school, in a pasture, outside other than when they go to market.

