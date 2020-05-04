Smith talks COVID issues

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, R-8th District, spoke Friday with the Daily Journal about several issues with which federal and state officials are dealing as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The biggest thing is how we need to make sure that our businesses in southeast Missouri get open for business and we get back to normal as possible,” he said. “That is my number one concern and priority. I’ve been talking with the governor multiple times a week, the entire federal delegation and the White House about just moving ahead and getting the country thriving.”

As far as understanding more about the virus, Smith says the U.S. is testing more than any other country and that the antibody tests need to be streamlined to determine who has already had it. According to worldometers.info, an independent organization that compiles global data, the number of U.S. coronavirus cases far exceeds that of other countries, and lags behind more than a dozen developed and less-developed countries in terms of testing per-capita.

“A lot of research is showing that 60-70% of the people that get coronavirus are asymptomatic,” Smith said. “They don’t show any symptoms. They don’t get a fever, they don’t get a cough, but they still have got it.