Smith talks COVID issues

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, R-8th District, spoke Friday with the Daily Journal about several issues with which federal and state officials are dealing as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.
“The biggest thing is how we need to make sure that our businesses in southeast Missouri get open for business and we get back to normal as possible,” he said. “That is my number one concern and priority. I’ve been talking with the governor multiple times a week, the entire federal delegation and the White House about just moving ahead and getting the country thriving.”
As far as understanding more about the virus, Smith says the U.S. is testing more than any other country and that the antibody tests need to be streamlined to determine who has already had it. According to worldometers.info, an independent organization that compiles global data, the number of U.S. coronavirus cases far exceeds that of other countries, and lags behind more than a dozen developed and less-developed countries in terms of testing per-capita.
“A lot of research is showing that 60-70% of the people that get coronavirus are asymptomatic,” Smith said. “They don’t show any symptoms. They don’t get a fever, they don’t get a cough, but they still have got it.
"I think science might show that there’s a lot more people that’s had it and never even knew that they had it. If we figure that out, I think that will alleviate a lot of people’s concerns and maybe make us more confident and thrive as usual, it will allow us to get back to as normal as possible.”
Smith mentioned that his predecessor, former Congresswoman Jo Ann Emerson, recently tested positive for the virus, but it ran its course and she recently tested negative for COVID-19.
“In the nursing facility she is in, they had 18 cases,” he said. “They went through and tested everyone because they knew it was there. That’s when Jo Ann tested positive. But, she was really not having the symptoms. [Thursday], she got the test back and it was negative. That’s great for Jo Ann, but I think about knowing what she just went through.”
Smith observed how the 8th Congressional District covers a large, sparsely-populated area in Missouri.
“In southeast Missouri, we’re kind of used to social distancing,” he said. “That’s just our way of life. A lot of it’s not that different than what we are and what we’ve done.
"I do think people are very mindful now. When I walk into the local grocery store, if I hear someone sneeze four aisles away, I think I can hear them.”
Smith is wary of the way some state and local governments have handled the situation. However, he does understand conditions vary among locations, causing some of the strict measures.
“This closing down private businesses has taken away property rights, it’s taken away liberties, it’s taken away people’s livelihoods,” he said. “I was never supportive of shutting down businesses and doing a stay-at-home order. I voiced that to our governor, but our governor’s doing a good job and he had that huge, horrible balance of St. Louis, Kansas City and rural Missouri.
"Rural Missouri is, we’re able to thrive. We’re able to work around obstacles. The cities sometimes have a little bit more of an obstacle. They’re cluttered together, they can’t social distance nearly as easy as we can in Iron or Reynolds or Dent counties.”
A problem that has emerged is how hospitals are now struggling with finances during the virus outbreak. Under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Smith commented that hospitals that treat COVID patients receive a larger reimbursement rate than they receive for others as they expected hospitals to be completely overwhelmed with COVID patients.
“I spoke to the CEO of Barnes Hospital Thursday,” he said. “They have that Parkland facility in Farmington. They have Sullivan and 13 other units in St. Louis and Illinois.
"Out of their 15 hospitals, they’ve had roughly 900 COVID patients. The thing is they’ve had to stop all of their elective procedures, and that has depleted the hospital’s income. And you’re talking about rural hospitals like Washington County, Perryville, and Ste. Genevieve, they don’t have these COVID patients to the number of what Barnes has. Barnes has 3,000 patients a day, is what they can do in their system. Before coronavirus, they had about 75% occupancy.”
According to Smith, the shutdown has left hospitals in a severe financial bind. Congress is also having to tackle that problem.
“I think you’re going to see a lot of different changes,” he said. “The last phase bill that passed a week ago, provided $75 billion in federal funding for rural hospitals to address this COVID issue of not allowing the elective surgeries. They’re trying to fix the problem that was created there. The PPP program, that’s something county hospitals were excluded from, initially. We joined with other members of congress, petitioned the Treasury, Steve Mnuchin, to allow this to be utilized for rural hospitals like Iron County, Washington County. Just last week they granted it.”
Smith has also held numerous conference calls with hospital administrators, doctors and rural clinic providers in his district.
“Everytime we have different conversations, it's different kinds of issues coming up. It’s great, because I can help relay those back to HHS and CMS and the White House. We’ve been successful at some like the Telehealth issue that came forward. Telemedicine is great, but they only reimbursed telemedicine if it’s through audio and visual. There’s so many areas of our district that don’t have broadband, there’s areas that don’t have cell phone service. Visual is not doable. CMS, we wrote a bipartisan letter to them, they no longer require a visual, they can just do it over the phone.”
Now that some states including Missouri are starting to open back up, some businesses are worried about the liability of lawsuits if customers may contract the coronavirus in some way at their location. Smith said that there are attempts to fix that potential problem.
“That’s what (Senate Majority Leader) Mitch McConnell requested in the next phase package to Pelosi is that there’s lawsuits, liability and tort reform protections for these businesses where they can’t be sued,” he said. “Pelosi has said absolutely no way. It’s a fight going on right now in Congress to try to give that protection. It’s definitely part of the negotiations.”
Smith also commented on the Farmington School District recently receiving a grant for $120,000 from the EPA for help in buying new school buses.
“I think Farmington, they transport about 2,500 students a day,” he said. “These school buses they are replacing are over 20 years old. It’s a good investment in our children’s education.”
Recently, there have been calls nationwide to move to voting by mail as a workaround to allow voting during lockdowns. Smith thinks the idea unnecessary.
“In the state of Missouri, we’re supposedly opening on (May 4),” he said. “That shouldn’t be an issue. I feel like the way that we vote in our state works. Why change it? I think that voting, when it comes to the processes, is best regulated by the states. I don’t think the federal government needs to be demanding a one size fits all for all 50 states. If you are concerned, in the state of Missouri there is a process where you can get an absentee ballot sent right to your house. You can do the mail in voting, you just have to request it from the [county] clerk’s office.”
Like almost everyone else, Smith is adjusting how he works and misses getting out and meeting the citizens in his district.
“We’re in a different era,” he said. “It’s a definitely a different environment. I am probably on conference calls or on the phone eight to nine hours a day. I would rather be sitting directly and talking to people, and doing a roundtable in Farmington with the Thursday Chamber than talking on the telephone where I can’t look people in the eye and read their communication. To me it’s difficult.”
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
