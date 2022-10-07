Some offices closed on Columbus Day

Wednesday, the meeting room at the St. Francois County Courthouse Weber Road Facility was already standing-room-only 15 minutes before a 10:30 meeting in which County Clerk Kevin Engler shared possible changes he is exploring for April elections and beyond. He stressed at the top of the meeting that, except for Missouri’s new law requiring photo IDs and changes to nursing home voting, Nov. 8’s election will have no other alterations, the precincts will all be open for citizens to exercise their constitutional rights.