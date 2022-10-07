 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Some offices closed on Columbus Day

Some local government buildings will be closed for Columbus Day on Monday.

The St. Francois County Courthouse will be closed. County offices will also be closed.

Bismarck City Hall will be closed Monday.

Bonne Terre City Hall will be closed Monday. Monday’s trash will be picked up Wednesday.

Desloge City Hall will be closed Monday. Monday’s trash will be picked up Tuesday.

Farmington City Hall will be open Monday.

Fredericktown City Hall will be closed Monday with double trash pickup on Tuesday.

Leadington City Hall will be open Monday.

Leadwood City Hall will be closed Monday.

Madison County Courthouse will be closed Monday, along with all county offices.

Park Hills City Hall will be closed Monday. Monday’s trash will be picked up Tuesday.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

