Some residents question SFC mask mandate

“We wanted to hear from the public. We got mixed reviews. The majority of the people who spoke, spoke against it and it is what it is,” Elliott said Tuesday. “We know the public was divided, based on the public comment that we took prior to this, it is almost split right down the middle. So it’s what we were expecting.”

“We the People of St Francois County are demanding that the unconstitutional forced mask mandate on our county be rescinded immediately!! HEALTHY PEOPLE should not be FORCED to wear a mask!! Three of you, John Poston, Jason King and Tara Wadlow, by voting today to mandate masks, betrayed this community and showed a complete lack of concern for our individual liberties. Threatening the community, the very ones that put you in the positions you currently hold, by saying you will enforce this mandate with fines up to $1000 and possible civil and criminal penalties, is evidence that you have forgotten that you are elected officials who work for us!! Imposing a mask mandate and putting in your order that you are not responsible for lost wages, income, or any other damages due to the requirements you imposed is simply not acceptable. There will be lawsuits and you will be held accountable if this is not rescinded. Wearing a mask is a personal decision!! The damages you are causing by imposing a mask mandate far exceeds any questionable benefit you claim will be achieved.”