Some state parks to close, modify operations

In response to outrage over the weekend about crowded visitor conditions — amid statewide coronavirus cautions to stay home or limit travel — Elephant Rocks and a few other popular state parks around the state will be closed effective Thursday. St. Joe State Park’s ORV activities will also halt for the time being, although the bicycle paths and trails will remain open at this time.
According to a press release issued Tuesday afternoon, the modifications, including the temporary closure of four of Missouri’s state parks and partial closure of one additional park, go into effect at 5 p.m. Thursday and are scheduled to continue until April 30.
The operation modifications, effective at 5 p.m. on Thursday include the following:
• Elephant Rocks State Park will close.
• St. Joe State Park will close the off-road vehicle riding area.
• Castlewood State Park will close.
• Watkins Woolen Mill State Historic Site and Park will close.
• Weston Bend State Park will close.
• Gates to individual parking lots may close at all state parks when the lot reaches capacity.
“We understand the importance of physical activity and getting outside during this unprecedented time,” said Mike Sutherland, director of DNR’s Division of State Parks. “However, we have to make changes to operations at some facilities, due to overcrowding, to ensure public safety.”
The new measures will further implement the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We’re continuing to evaluate the situation and make adjustments to operations as the COVID-19 pandemic evolves,” said Carol Comer, director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. “As conditions and recommendations change, we will make additional closures as needed. Before heading out to a state park, we encourage our citizens to check mostateparks.com for advisory updates and the latest actions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Anyone who wants to head outside can still enjoy open spaces in local communities while limiting travel.
“If a park looks full, then it is,” said Sutherland. “Whether you’re inside or outside, you must follow the guidance provided by the CDC and Governor Parson: Keep 6 feet between you and others, avoid crowded areas, wash your hands often, avoid touching your face, cover your mouth and nose with your elbow when you cough or sneeze, and, most importantly, stay home if you are sick.”
Missouri State Parks encourages those who visit a park to carry hand sanitizer, soap, wipes and drinking water as services may be limited. In addition, the press release states, please be considerate of others and the Missouri State Parks staff who continue to serve the public.
“MoDNR and the Missouri State Parks team are closely monitoring the progression of COVID-19 and its effects in Missouri,” the release states. “While safety, stewardship and service are all very important to Missouri State Parks, safety is our top priority.”
Missourians and park visitors are encouraged to review information provided by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services as it relates to COVID-19.
For the latest updates on Missouri State Parks’ response to COVID-19, visit mostateparks.com/response.
For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
More Missouri State Parks information can be found at moparks@dnr.mo.gov.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.