 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Southeast Coalition awards law enforcement grants

  • Updated
  • 0
Southeast Coalition awards law enforcement grants

The Southeast Coalition for Roadway Safety, which maintains that education, public policy, enforcement, engineering and emergency response are at the core of making Missouri’s roads safer, recently extended grant opportunities to local law enforcement agencies.

Regional grant funding is used to cover the cost of equipment and intended to reduce the number of fatalities and serious injuries on roadways.

The Southeast Coalition recently finalized its list of grant recipients and awarded more than $55,000 to support agencies throughout the 25-county region.

“We are excited to give back to our communities and assist 26 local law enforcement agencies in driving Missouri toward zero roadway fatalities.” said Southeast Coalition for Roadway Safety Representative Ashley Metelski. “These agencies are vital for emergency response in addition to enforcement.”

People are also reading…

Equipment awarded includes flare kits, medical trauma kits, portable breathalyzer tests, radars, raincoats and traffic cones. To view all grant recipients, visit https://www.savemolives.com/mcrs/se-coalition-le-grant-recipients.

Parkland law enforcement agencies and the equipment for which they received the grants include:

  • Fredericktown Police Department- Traffic Cones
  • Perry County Sheriff’s Office- Portable Breathalyzer Test, Radar, Tint Meter
  • St. Francois County Sheriff’s Office- Portable Breathalyzer Test
  • Ste. Genevieve Police Department- Portable Breathalyzer Test
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Daffron named interim city admin

Daffron named interim city admin

After being nominated by Desloge Mayor David Shaw and approved by the Board of Aldermen, City Clerk Stephanie Daffron has been named the inter…

TDL renews agreement with SFCSD

TDL renews agreement with SFCSD

After a meeting Tuesday with county officials, the annual agreement between the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department and the Terre Du Lac …

Farmington council hears reports

Farmington council hears reports

The Farmington City Council met Monday evening to have a public hearing on the new tax rate and have a regular session on several business matters.

Leadwood alderwoman resigns

Leadwood alderwoman resigns

The Leadwood Board of Aldermen covered a variety of topics Monday night. Members discussed a resident’s request to retire late Police Chief Je…

Desloge board amends policies

Desloge board amends policies

The Desloge Board of Aldermen met last week to discuss issues relating to the city, including updating the city’s code which was last updated …

Watch Now: Related Video

Climate change may make air turbulence worse

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News