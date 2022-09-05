Southeast Coalition awards law enforcement grants

The Southeast Coalition for Roadway Safety, which maintains that education, public policy, enforcement, engineering and emergency response are at the core of making Missouri’s roads safer, recently extended grant opportunities to local law enforcement agencies.

Regional grant funding is used to cover the cost of equipment and intended to reduce the number of fatalities and serious injuries on roadways.

The Southeast Coalition recently finalized its list of grant recipients and awarded more than $55,000 to support agencies throughout the 25-county region.

“We are excited to give back to our communities and assist 26 local law enforcement agencies in driving Missouri toward zero roadway fatalities.” said Southeast Coalition for Roadway Safety Representative Ashley Metelski. “These agencies are vital for emergency response in addition to enforcement.”

Equipment awarded includes flare kits, medical trauma kits, portable breathalyzer tests, radars, raincoats and traffic cones. To view all grant recipients, visit https://www.savemolives.com/mcrs/se-coalition-le-grant-recipients.

Parkland law enforcement agencies and the equipment for which they received the grants include:

Fredericktown Police Department- Traffic Cones

Perry County Sheriff’s Office- Portable Breathalyzer Test, Radar, Tint Meter

St. Francois County Sheriff’s Office- Portable Breathalyzer Test

Ste. Genevieve Police Department- Portable Breathalyzer Test