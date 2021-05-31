Special use permit approved for affordable housing project in Fredericktown

The Fredericktown City Council held a public hearing regarding a special use permit for the Meadows of Fredericktown housing project at 5:15 p.m. May 24 before going into its 5:30 p.m. work session.
Madison County Affordable Housing Partnership Board Chairman Dennis Siders began the hearing by first saying there has been a considerable amount of misinformation spread around the community concerning the type of residents that will live in the development and the damage they will cause to the surrounding neighborhoods.
"Fredericktown already has five similar properties that were funded by the Missouri Housing Development Commission," Siders said. "Fredericktown #1, #2, and #3, Cherokee Trails Apartments, and St. Michael's Village. All of these are more than 25 years old. They are efficiently managed, well maintained and are fully occupied with a waiting list."
Siders said these properties all have low turnover rates, and the Fredericktown Police Department reports the residents do not create any unusual law enforcement problems.
"The Meadows of Fredericktown will be newer and more upscale," Siders said. "They will be managed and maintained by the Madison County Affordable Housing Partnership, which is a not-for-profit organization. Our residents will be Madison County residents that will be similar in make-up to the other affordable housing developments in Fredericktown."
Speaking in opposition was Planning and Zoning Commission member Karen Combs, who voted to recommend approval at the planning and zoning meeting.
Combs said despite feeling uncomfortable as if she was being "railroaded" the commission went ahead and approved the special use permit and she herself had seconded the motion.
"We had been through everything and I agree they crossed all their T's and dotted all their I’s. I could not, not pass it to go through," Combs said. "However I am not in favor of this development going in the place it is."
Combs said even though Meadows of Fredericktown is an upscale thing and is a good thing, she does not agree with the location and thinks there are much better places for it.
The public hearing was then closed and the matter was voted on during regular session business.
Before the vote, Pine Castle Association President Nathan Huckaba took his three-minute opportunity during public communications to make one last plea to the council members. He asked members of ward I and II to vote in line with the aldermen of ward III.
"Personally and with the Pine Castle Estates we do have concerns," Huckaba said. "We believe this development has been poorly planned and considered and will undoubtedly be poorly executed. It will provide no jobs. It will provide no tax revenue to the city and contract jobs, in all likelihood, will not be local."
Huckaba said they are concerned about the rise in noise, wear and tear on Pine Castle Estates Boulevard, dangerous intersection traffic, crime and property values.
The ordinance passed, granting the special use permit, with Alderman Daytona Brown, Alderman Harold Thomas, Alderman Jim Miller, Alderman Paul Brown and Alderman Rick Polete voting "yes" and Alderman Kevin Jones voting "no."
The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council is June 14 immediately following the 5:30 p.m. work session at city hall.
