Special use permit approved for affordable housing project in Fredericktown

Speaking in opposition was Planning and Zoning Commission member Karen Combs, who voted to recommend approval at the planning and zoning meeting.

Combs said despite feeling uncomfortable as if she was being "railroaded" the commission went ahead and approved the special use permit and she herself had seconded the motion.

"We had been through everything and I agree they crossed all their T's and dotted all their I’s. I could not, not pass it to go through," Combs said. "However I am not in favor of this development going in the place it is."

Combs said even though Meadows of Fredericktown is an upscale thing and is a good thing, she does not agree with the location and thinks there are much better places for it.

The public hearing was then closed and the matter was voted on during regular session business.

Before the vote, Pine Castle Association President Nathan Huckaba took his three-minute opportunity during public communications to make one last plea to the council members. He asked members of ward I and II to vote in line with the aldermen of ward III.