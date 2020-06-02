St. Francois and Ste. Gen Counties report new COVID-19 cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve Counties both reported new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

According to the SFC Health Center, the total case count is 42, with six of the cases being active.

The latest case is a women in her 40s in zip code 63628, according to the health center's numbers. Twenty eight of the cases were transmitted through contact with another case, 12 cases are unknown, and two are through contact.

According to the Ste. Gen County Health Department, the case count is now 12.