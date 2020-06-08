You are the owner of this article.
St. Francois County Commission tends to grants
The St. Francois County Commission met in regular session Tuesday morning.

 Mark Marberry

The St. Francois County Commission dealt with a couple of grants at their regular meeting Tuesday at the courthouse annex.

Associate Commissioner Patrick Mullins asked for approval to apply for a grant for tire cleanup.

“I would like to seek approval to seek a grant call through the SEMO Regional Planning Commission,” he said. “We are looking at doing a scrap tire cleanup event. The last event was held in 2013 and it was held over a course of several months and we collected almost 13,000 tires.

“It would be countywide and it would deal with the illegally-dumped tires. All the municipalities would be involved, and we are shooting for a goal of 5,000 illegally dumped tires or 100 tons. Our Road and Bridge Department would be handling this. There will be more specifics to come.”

In departmental reports, last Monday Mullins explained that he attended the Southeast Commissioners meeting and met with representatives of Senators Josh Hawley and Roy Blunt about the lack of direction on how to administer CARES Act funding.

“The county commissioners shared with them our frustrations on the lack of knowledge dealing with the state treasury on the actions concerning the COVID funding,” he said. “Both of them understood and were going to look into it. St. Francois County is way ahead of the surrounding counties dealing with the funding and especially the application process.”

Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher added, “The whole deal was to get money back quickly to people that were really hurting because of the extra expenses. This is a new program with new rules that are being written as they go. So it’s understandable if there are a lot of questions.”

The next meeting will be held June 16 at 10 a.m.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

