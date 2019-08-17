Tax levy rollbacks were part of discussion at the St. Francois County Commission regular session Tuesday.
County Clerk Kevin Engler announced the preliminary tax rates that were rolled back to comply with state laws on reassessments.
“We figured out the property tax rollback and what we have to do is roll back the sales tax,” he said. “Where it comes back down to last year it was 6 cents, it’s going down to these are maximums to .0527 [cents].”
Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher added, “Which is a 13.9 percent reduction.”
Engler continued, saying, “Road and bridge is a little bit more diluted. In the paper, some places are rolling back an extensive amount because their total amount in their district is involved in their reassessment. Yours, a bunch of it wasn’t, we cannot reassess one part and tax them differently. So, until the other part of the county gets reassessed, you can only rollback so far. Road and bridge is going to be a maximum of .24 [cents], and senior services is going to be .0494 [cents], which is almost identical.”
Gallaher added, “That’s a 1.85 percent reduction.”
Gallaher then asked if that was a recommendation.
Engler explained that was what the state mandates. The clerk has to inform the commission what the rates are and the commission has to have a public hearing on the new rates.
“So officially you’re not taking action on this today, you just have to be informed of what the current proposal is,” he said. “On Aug. 27 there will be an official hearing on those rates unless you choose today to make them something else. The hearing right now would be on those proposed rates.
“On the 27th immediately prior to the meeting, people could come and comment on the rates, and say, ‘no that’s not right you didn’t calculate it right or it needs to be higher or lower’ or whatever. Every taxing entity has to have a public hearing on that, yours is scheduled for that, you would vote on it that day, and I will put it on the agenda that day on approving the rate.”
The commission set the tax levy hearing for Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. at the commission room with the commission’s regular session afterward.
In other business, the county voted to adopt a cellphone allowance policy where employees will use their own cellphones and given an allowance for their usage. The existing county-owned cellphones will be gradually phased out over time, depending on the existing service contracts.
Audit Manager Amber Menjoulet explained how employees would qualify and how much of a stipend that they would receive.
“We have received some feedback from county officials and employees and update the proposed cellphone allowance policy accordingly,” she said. “The standard allowance is going to be $20. To qualify for an allowance, you have to use your phone for 20 percent or more for business. If your phone is used for 50 percent or more for business, you may qualify for a special allowance of $40 a month. That is the feedback we received.”
Gallaher added, “We had some favorable feedback on making the change. We had some citizen input and people liked the idea.”
