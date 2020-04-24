St. Francois County still at 26 COVID-19 cases; Washington up to 8

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As residents start to look toward life after the statewide stay-at-home order, the nurses at the St. Francois County Health Center are still working around the clock to keep residents safe and informed.

“We’re going to continue to see cases,” Health Center Director Amber Elliott said. “It’s hard to say whether we’re going to see some sharp increase. That’s what we are really trying to avoid. We are going to continue to see cases trickle in most likely.”

The county is still at 26 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Friday; 21 of those cases have recovered.

Neighboring Washington County now has eight cases, according to its health department. A Washington County woman in her 20s died this week from the virus.

Elliott said she is in contact daily with the health departments in surrounding counties to work together with them. She said they watch what is going on in these other jurisdictions to see the severity of the virus and how it is being transmitted.

“It helps move us in a direction and at least gives us some extra information to know what we’re seeing in the surrounding counties,” Elliott said. “So that is important information to know.