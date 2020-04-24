St. Francois County still at 26 COVID-19 cases; Washington up to 8

As residents start to look toward life after the statewide stay-at-home order, the nurses at the St. Francois County Health Center are still working around the clock to keep residents safe and informed.
“We’re going to continue to see cases,” Health Center Director Amber Elliott said. “It’s hard to say whether we’re going to see some sharp increase. That’s what we are really trying to avoid. We are going to continue to see cases trickle in most likely.”
The county is still at 26 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Friday; 21 of those cases have recovered.
Neighboring Washington County now has eight cases, according to its health department. A Washington County woman in her 20s died this week from the virus.
Elliott said she is in contact daily with the health departments in surrounding counties to work together with them. She said they watch what is going on in these other jurisdictions to see the severity of the virus and how it is being transmitted.
“It helps move us in a direction and at least gives us some extra information to know what we’re seeing in the surrounding counties,” Elliott said. “So that is important information to know.
"… Obviously, to the north, there’s some concerning things happening in Jefferson County. It’s things like that we have to think about and start preparing now for.”
The four news cases reported in SFC earlier this week were related to an outbreak at a long-term care facility in Festus.
The nurses at the health center, Elliott said, are working on developing active surveillance systems for the virus, similar to what they have for the flu.
They are hoping to set up a system to look at congregate facilities, such as nursing home, jails, and homeless shelters.
“We are still kind of brainstorming what’s the best way to do that,” Elliott said. “But that’s what we call active surveillance. We are not waiting to get a positive to react. We are monitoring symptoms. We are monitoring people who are out sick or report they don’t feel good. So that we can see a pattern and jump on things quickly.
"It’s not a bullet-proof system, but it’s certainly better than nothing and it can help us move in the right direction more quickly.”
Elliott said the county needs to be careful moving forward, which includes continuing to do investigations, maintaining the capacity of the healthcare system, and increasing the capacity for testing.
The state announced increased testing on Thursday for areas that are seeing clusters of cases. St. Francois County is not one. The health center is aware of 393 residents that have been tested.
“The state put out some information (Thursday) about some things happening in other jurisdictions,” Elliott said. “I hope that as time goes on, testing will become more widely available. It’s just not there yet.”
As of Friday afternoon, Elliott hasn’t seen the state’s plan for recovery yet. When this guidance comes out, she encourages all residents to follow them.
“Life’s going to continue to look different for a while and we are going to continue to ask for social distancing in a lot of settings,” Elliott said. “So we just need to adhere to those guidelines and do our absolute best.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added a few new symptoms to its list of symptoms reported by people with COVID-19. Now included with fever, cough, and shortness of breath are chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.