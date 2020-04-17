St. Francois County still quiet on the COVID-19 front

About a potential May 4 reopening of the state, Elliott again urged cautious optimism.

“I think we have to evaluate what’s happening around us in surrounding jurisdictions and what’s happening in St. Francois County at that time,” Elliott said.

She mentioned that neighboring Jefferson County has more than 150 cases and the St. Louis area is still seeing an increase in cases.

“I know that St. Louis is looking at a longer period of time to reopen,” Elliott said, “But they are in a little bit different situation than we are.”

It is encouraging that cases have been holding steady in the county and in some of the neighboring rural counties, Elliott said, but testing is still an issue statewide. The health center knows of 279 residents that have been tested.

“I know that’s a goal nationwide, to increase the capacity and the availability of testing because that’s how we identify cases,” Elliott said. “That’s how local health departments are able to quarantine and isolate.”

On its Facebook page, the Ste. Genevieve Health Department also encouraged its residents to be cautious.