St. Francois County still quiet on the COVID-19 front

St. Francois County hasn’t had a new confirmed case of COVID-19 for almost a week.
As of Friday afternoon, the last case reported was on the evening of April 11, according to SFC Health Center director Amber Elliott. That brought the total to 22 cases.
There are five active cases right now as 16 have recovered and one passed away.
Elliott praised the health center staff and the COVID patients themselves and their contacts for the low number.
The staff has been starting its contact traces 48 hours before the patient's symptoms even start.
“Obviously, I'm a little biased since I’m the director here,” Elliott said. “But I think our staff has done a really good job of jumping on cases when they’ve been reported.
"We immediately start our investigations as soon as we get one. Our nurses have been almost entirely focused on the coronavirus since this whole thing started, but certainly since we started seeing cases on March 22. So that’s allowed us to quarantine people who are contacts to those confirmed cases and isolate those confirmed cases.”
The cooperation of the patients and those whom they had contact also has helped the community, according to Elliott.
“Without their cooperation and their understanding of the importance of the issue, things might look different," Elliott said.
About a potential May 4 reopening of the state, Elliott again urged cautious optimism.
“I think we have to evaluate what’s happening around us in surrounding jurisdictions and what’s happening in St. Francois County at that time,” Elliott said.
She mentioned that neighboring Jefferson County has more than 150 cases and the St. Louis area is still seeing an increase in cases.
“I know that St. Louis is looking at a longer period of time to reopen,” Elliott said, “But they are in a little bit different situation than we are.”
It is encouraging that cases have been holding steady in the county and in some of the neighboring rural counties, Elliott said, but testing is still an issue statewide. The health center knows of 279 residents that have been tested.
“I know that’s a goal nationwide, to increase the capacity and the availability of testing because that’s how we identify cases,” Elliott said. “That’s how local health departments are able to quarantine and isolate.”
On its Facebook page, the Ste. Genevieve Health Department also encouraged its residents to be cautious.
“In response to Governor (Mike) Parson’s intent to open back up the state of Missouri, we respectfully encourage citizens of Ste. Genevieve to take a somewhat cautious approach to returning to life as normal,” the post said. “Rather than jumping in rapidly with both feet, we are recommending continuing to use precautions when out in public.
"The virus spread may be slowing, but it is not gone. The slowing of the spread is very likely due to the precautions we all have been taking. Please do not be too quick to discard them all at once.”
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
