{{featured_button_text}}

St. Francois County has been recognized with an achievement award from the National Association of Counties (NACo). The award honors innovative, effective county government programs that strengthen services for residents.

NACo President Greg Cox said, “Counties implement innovative programs that enhance residents’ quality of life every day. This year’s achievement award-winning programs demonstrate how counties build healthy, safe and vibrant communities across America.”

NACo will recognize St. Francois County at its 2019 Annual Conference and Exposition July 12-15 in Clark County, Nevada. 

Started in 1970, NACo’s annual Achievement Awards program is designed to recognize county government innovations. Each nominee is judged on its own merits and not against other applications received.

St. Francois County has earned the national achievement award for saving taxpayers dollars by utilizing volunteer work. The St. Francois County Commission created the “Adopt A County Road” Program to deal with picking up trash along the county roads.

At a recent St. Francois County Commission meeting, Associate Commissioner Patrick Mullins explained the significance of the award.

“St. Francois County has never won back-to-back Missouri Achievement Awards, let alone, national awards,” he said. “This is a great deal, I’m proud of this.”

Associate Commissioner Gay Wilkinson added, “It needs to be noted, that Patrick [Mullins] is probably the reason that we are in a position for this. He moved ‘Adopt A County Road’ program since its inception. So he gets a lot of credit for this.”

Mullins explained that 25 miles of county roads have the worst trash accumulation in the county. The county road and bridge department would have to dedicate a complete eight-hour work day to picking up the trash using road and bridge resources and manpower. The problem gets worse when it is time for the mower operators to cut the high weeds that are adjacent to the county road as the mowers simply turn the trash into little pieces. The St. Francois County Commission needed to find a better way in dealing with the growing problem of trash debris on the county roads.

The result was that the St. Francois County Commission created the “Adopt A County Road” Program. The county provides the volunteers with high visibility reflector vests, trash bags, grabbers, and will pick up the bagged trash. The county will recognize the volunteers with a certificate of appreciation and by installing two signs stating their name.

Mullins calculated that the costs of the signs and supplies equates to around two hundred dollars. He also determined that by using volunteers, the county can direct approximately $15,000 in savings to other areas of the budget.

The results of this program have been extremely successful. There are a total of 13 groups who volunteer their time to pick up trash on county roads. The program is so successful that other counties are now using it. The “Adopt-A-County” road volunteers are doing the community a great service. They are making the area cleaner and are creating a better public perception of St. Francois County.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments