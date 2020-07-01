St. Joe Manor residents, staff being tested for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Residents and staff at St. Joe Manor in Bonne Terre are being tested for COVID-19 after a new resident moved in and tested positive and then negative for the virus, according to a statement from the facility on Wednesday.

A third test is pending.

A resident from Festus Manor was cleared by the Jefferson County Health Department to move to St. Joe Manor on June 22. As part of St. Joe Manor’s protocol, the new resident was isolated, made to wear a mask, and tested for COVID-19. On Saturday, the facility was informed by the Jefferson County Health Department that the test was positive.

According to the statement, the resident was immediately moved to an area of the facility that was designated as a potential COVID unit and was far from other residents.

“Contact and droplet precautions were instituted immediately for all staff that are caring for this resident,” the facility said. “A set of dedicated staff was established solely for this resident’s care.”

Because there was no mode of transmission identified in the resident’s previous living situation for more than 30 days, according to the statement, a second test was given on Sunday. A negative result was received from the contracted lab on Monday.

