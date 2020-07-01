St. Joe Manor residents, staff being tested for COVID-19

Residents and staff at St. Joe Manor in Bonne Terre are being tested for COVID-19 after a new resident moved in and tested positive and then negative for the virus, according to a statement from the facility on Wednesday.
A third test is pending.
A resident from Festus Manor was cleared by the Jefferson County Health Department to move to St. Joe Manor on June 22. As part of St. Joe Manor’s protocol, the new resident was isolated, made to wear a mask, and tested for COVID-19. On Saturday, the facility was informed by the Jefferson County Health Department that the test was positive.
According to the statement, the resident was immediately moved to an area of the facility that was designated as a potential COVID unit and was far from other residents.
“Contact and droplet precautions were instituted immediately for all staff that are caring for this resident,” the facility said. “A set of dedicated staff was established solely for this resident’s care.”
Because there was no mode of transmission identified in the resident’s previous living situation for more than 30 days, according to the statement, a second test was given on Sunday. A negative result was received from the contracted lab on Monday.
The St. Francois County Health Center is announcing a public health alert due to a possible COVID-19 community exposure.
Administrators at Festus Manor were notified of the positive test and agreed to test the former resident’s roommate. On Tuesday, the Department of Health informed St. Joe Manor that the test was negative.
Per Department of Health guidelines, a waiting period of 72 hours was observed prior to retesting the new resident. On Wednesday, a third test was given and the results are pending, the facility said.
“Again, as part of the department of Health guidelines, all staff and residents are currently being tested via a nasal swab for current COVID-19 infection,” the statement said. “All results are pending.”
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.