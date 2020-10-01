Stark differences in COVID-19 case numbers noted in Missouri prisons

Missouri prisons are seeing wildly different numbers of COVID-19 cases depending on the facility.

The prisons in Vandalia, Farmington and Bonne Terre each have more than 300 cumulative cases, while others, such as Bowling Green, Kansas City and Potosi have cases in the single digits, according to Missouri Department of Corrections data.

As of Thursday afternoon, the department reported 738 active COVID-19 cases among inmates in the state’s prisons. The bulk of those those cases are located in the Farmington Correctional Center, which has 274 active offender cases, and the Women’s Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Vandalia, which has 177 active offender cases.

Since March, the department has reported 2,085 total coronavirus cases among offenders, with 1,347 of those patients recovering. There is one reported death linked to COVID-19 in the state’s prison system, so far, department spokesperson Karen Pojmann said.

That is more than double the number of prisoners infected at the beginning of September.

The department has conducted more than 54,800 COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began and recently started testing the various facilities’ wastewater to find potential traces of the virus, she said.