State of the County Address: Commissioner talks about projects

"We also had the duty of distributing the $7.885 million in CARES Act funding from the federal government to the state to help the people that were really suffering because of COVID. Most of that has been distributed, $466,000 have not been distributed yet. Most of that has been authorized, but we are waiting for final paperwork … from those entities that will be getting that money.”

The county made several changes in 2020. Gallaher said that all of the office buildings, the Weber Road Facility, the courthouse, and the annex building have no-contact entry doors. Plexiglass partitions are between all the employees and the public.

A drive up outside box was added to deposit payments for taxes with a plan to add one for assessments. The county also bought more laptops for employees to work from home and added isolation cells at the jail to be able to quarantine detainees as necessary.

By April, Gallaher sent out an email to all officeholders to hold down expenses until the sales tax numbers came in.

“Sales tax is about half of our county funding,” he said. “It’s about $10 million, and we run about $21 million annually in the budget for county operations. Only 32% is paid by local residents; 68% is of sales tax income is by visitors from outside the county. We are a destination county.