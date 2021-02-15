State of the County Address: Commissioner talks about projects

St. Francois County held its annual State of the County Address Monday morning in a reduced format via Zoom and live broadcast.
The event was sponsored by four area chambers of commerce: Park Hills-Leadington, Farmington Regional, Desloge and Bonne Terre. Each year the address normally rotates to each city in the group with this year hosted by Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce. The meeting featured comments by Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher and Mineral Area College President Dr. Joe Gilgour.
Gallaher began the meeting by acknowledging the two new associate commissioners, Kary Buckley, District 1 and David Kater, District 2. He also thanked the outgoing commissioners, Gay Wilkinson and Patrick Mullins.
“We served as a team for six years, we got a lot things done, a lot of improvements for the county during those years,” he said. “I wish them the very best for what they do next.”
Gallaher then moved on to what the county accomplished in 2020.
“As most of you know, 2020 didn’t go like we had planned. By March, I saw businesses changing the way they were doing things. By early April, I was very concerned about whether our sales tax revenue would hold up.
"We started having to change the buildings and how we worked with people.
"We also had the duty of distributing the $7.885 million in CARES Act funding from the federal government to the state to help the people that were really suffering because of COVID. Most of that has been distributed, $466,000 have not been distributed yet. Most of that has been authorized, but we are waiting for final paperwork … from those entities that will be getting that money.”
The county made several changes in 2020. Gallaher said that all of the office buildings, the Weber Road Facility, the courthouse, and the annex building have no-contact entry doors. Plexiglass partitions are between all the employees and the public.
A drive up outside box was added to deposit payments for taxes with a plan to add one for assessments. The county also bought more laptops for employees to work from home and added isolation cells at the jail to be able to quarantine detainees as necessary.
By April, Gallaher sent out an email to all officeholders to hold down expenses until the sales tax numbers came in.
“Sales tax is about half of our county funding,” he said. “It’s about $10 million, and we run about $21 million annually in the budget for county operations. Only 32% is paid by local residents; 68% is of sales tax income is by visitors from outside the county. We are a destination county.
“It turns out by mid-year, we realized that the sales tax was actually increasing. We increased about 9.5% by the end of the year. That was about a $1 million increase. We didn’t have to cut back on what we did for the year, but we were late on getting started.”
The county accomplished the paving projects on the following roads: Old Jackson Road (Route T to Castor River); Rock Creek Road; Hillsboro Road (Route O-Route K); Dogwood Lane; Three Rivers Road; Old Bonne Terre Road; Snowdell Road; O’Bannon Road; Martin Road; Route D; and Pimville Road.
“It takes about $70,000 per mile to pave a road,” Gallaher said. “To prepare a road, our crew has to come in and replace any defective culverts. We clean the ditches, clean out all overhanging limbs.”
Gallaher then showed the paving plans for 2021:
District 1:
- Busiek Road, 3.2 miles
- Old Jackson Road, 2.3 miles
- Valley Forge Road, 2.3 miles
- Turley Mill Road, 1.8 miles
- Copenhagen Road, 1.1 miles
- Pendleton Road, 5.5 miles
District 2:
- N. Hillsboro, 4.6 miles
- Hazel Run Road, 4 miles
- Coffman Road, 2 miles
- King School Road, 4.2 miles
“I say planned, because we may have a road that blows up completely in this weather,” he said. “The freezing and thawing can completely tear up a road. It would have to be moved in priority to one of these.”
According to Gallaher, the county tries to even the mileage between the districts so that no one gets all the new roads.
2020 completed bridge projects included N. Hillsboro Road; Buck Mountain Road; Randolph Road; and Colony Church Road.
2021 planned bridge projects include Old Jackson Road Bridge Replacement; Old Jackson Road Box Culver Replacement; Kings Road Demolition; and Turley Mill Bridge.
Gallaher then spoke about the Road and Bridge Department crew having a diverse set of skills that allows them to complete projects internally and save the county money in construction costs.
The Road and Bridge Department also plans to expand the building and offices at the Woodlawn location, along with constructing a salt storage building to hold 1,000-2,000 tons of road salt at the barn in the north part of the county. It would be built across the road from the Big River Fire Department on J.W. Fields Memorial Drive.
Gallaher listed some additions to the county since he has been in office: the morgue, Elections Central, Emergency Management director and the coroner’s office in the autopsy suite in the Weber Road Facility; and the IT department, Floodplain manager and Human Resources director in the courthouse annex building.
“We are out of space in those buildings.” He said.
Another problem is the records storage in the basement of the courthouse.
“Most of the basement is allocated to old paper court records. If you look up, there’s a water sprinkler system. If the papers catch on fire, the water kicks on and soaks all the records. We do need to correct this. I’m thinking of maybe building an archive building … and moving the records to a building with a dry suppression system.
The census numbers will be released in the end of March. Gallaher said the county has been using the 2010 census numbers that show more than 67,000 people in St. Francois County. He predicts that the population will reach over 72,000.
