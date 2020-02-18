State of the County: Gallaher talks about county improvements

St. Francois County held its third annual State of the County Address Monday morning at the Central High School in Park Hills.
The event was sponsored by four area chambers of commerce: Park Hills-Leadington, Farmington Regional, Desloge and Bonne Terre. Each year the address will rotate to each city in the group.
Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher started his address Monday with some recent history of county governance.
“Jan. 1, 2013 we became a first-class county,” he said. “We do that with growth and population and assessed valuation. There is only 18 of us in the state at this point. When we became a first-class county, we were way behind on our systems. Our policy was 23 years out-of-date, payroll system was 100 years out of date, there was a lot of catch-up to do.
“I’ve been on the commission for five years, and since that time Commissioner (Patrick) Mullins and Commissioner (Gay) Wilkinson and I have been the team that led the progress to get us up to the point that we could be an effective first-class county.”
Gallaher showed a detailed slide of the county’s accomplishments.
“It is an in-depth list of things, a lot of new property acquisition, relocation of our departments within buildings, total software updates. We had to do that in budget.”
According to Gallaher, the budget is about $21 million a year, with $10 million coming from sales tax.
“A portion of that comes from people outside of our county that shop,” he said. “That $10 million rolls off your property taxes.”
Moving on to explain the reasons for growth in the county, Gallaher started with St. Francois County’s northern neighbor.
“Jefferson County has 235% as many people per acre that we have,” he said. “That puts pressure, supply and demand on real estate. People that are looking to move in the area, tend to move south rather than north because it is cheaper and better. Also, we don’t have planning and zoning on unincorporated county property.”
Gallaher then listed several things that St. Francois County has to offer compared to counties to the south, including healthcare, shopping and dining.
“To the south and west, I believe these are the reasons,” he said. “When people are selling the family farm in Iron or Reynolds County, and they are looking at where to move, this is where the neighbors have already moved to. They are very familiar and they are here all the time anyway.”
Although the county has shown exponential growth in the last couple of decades, Gallaher noted that there are actually less government employees than in previous recent history.
“Your county is not growing in number of county employees,” he said. “We are down about 22% from 15-16 years ago … Our road and bridge crew have dropped from 46 to 31 people in the past few years and yet they are doing more work, because we have invested in better equipment — have some excellent leaders — we are very proud of them. When they hire people, they look for work ethic and multiple skills.
“Our road and bridge crew not only know how to operate equipment, their concrete, carpentry, electric, plumbing, AC skills, all that stuff is built in. [Highway Superintendent] Clay [Copeland] ended an interview the other day and said, ‘This is the best crew we have ever had,' and I fully agree with Clay on that.”
Gallaher continued, saying that the county has never laid off employees, but reduced staff by attrition by utilizing upgrades in technology.
Referring to the courthouse, Gallaher explained that the building is in good condition with several repairs being made in recent years.
“Commissioner Wilkinson got the clocks all organized and lighted, working and accurate,” said Gallaher. “Commissioner Mullins worked hard on getting the outside of the building updated. The facade has been professionally cleaned, the steps have been replaced.
"We do need window replacements, and he is working on that. In the past, we have put a new roof on it, they have updated heating and air conditioning on it. The elevator was just rebuilt last year.”
Gallaher referred to an aerial view of the courthouse and courthouse annex showing the roofs of both buildings.
“Look at those white roofs,” he said. “That has knocked 70 degrees off the temperature of the roof on a hot summer day. We have saved on the life of the cooling system, the life of the roof and utility cost. That’s the kind of thing we are looking for in efficiency.”
According to Gallaher, recent Missouri Supreme Court Rulings are causing more work for the county and will eventually lead to a need for more office space, essentially needing a new building.
“The problem that’s starting to happen is in the courthouse itself,” he said. “The county has had to add two more people to the prosecuting attorney’s office and that may be growing. In short order, we will be running out of space.”
Gallaher noted that he favors budgeting in extra funds over the upcoming years to purchase or build a new building rather than ask for a bond issue that would cause an increase in taxes.
“If we see this problem coming, if we see that there’s a shortage of space coming up, why not start budgeting?” he asked. “Why not start planning ahead? Which was not done with the 2006 addition of the annex building. We have started some budgeting process for that. We are trying to be efficient, we are trying to do our best with the taxpayers' money.”
Gallaher then announced the formation of Owl Creek Park, formerly known as the Bone Hole property. The property consists of 146 acres located between Highway 8 and the city of Desloge along the Big River. Gallaher then introduced Mullins who then explained the details about the park.
“This is at no cost to St. Francois County residents due to the hard work of the commission,” said Mullins. “The property was purchased with the ASARCO settlement funds. We are looking at walking, biking and equestrian trails. Handicapped hunting, river access and hopefully a special place for special needs children.”
Mullins noted that the county will be looking at grants to help develop the park for all of the listed activities.
The meeting was opened with an invocation given by Pastor Dwight Jones and opening remarks were made by Chelley Odle, president of the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce. Park Hills Mayor Daniel Naucke led the Pledge of Allegiance and the Central High School Concert Choir performed the National Anthem.
Dr. Ashley McMillian, superintendent of Central Schools, gave a detailed report on the planned upgrades to the school district. Danielle Basler, scholarship committee chair of the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce, gave a report on a scholarship program for Central High School students.
The event was emceed by Chad Speakar, program director for KTJJ/KREI radio.
