State of the County: Gallaher talks about county improvements

“Your county is not growing in number of county employees,” he said. “We are down about 22% from 15-16 years ago … Our road and bridge crew have dropped from 46 to 31 people in the past few years and yet they are doing more work, because we have invested in better equipment — have some excellent leaders — we are very proud of them. When they hire people, they look for work ethic and multiple skills.

“Our road and bridge crew not only know how to operate equipment, their concrete, carpentry, electric, plumbing, AC skills, all that stuff is built in. [Highway Superintendent] Clay [Copeland] ended an interview the other day and said, ‘This is the best crew we have ever had,' and I fully agree with Clay on that.”

Gallaher continued, saying that the county has never laid off employees, but reduced staff by attrition by utilizing upgrades in technology.

Referring to the courthouse, Gallaher explained that the building is in good condition with several repairs being made in recent years.

“Commissioner Wilkinson got the clocks all organized and lighted, working and accurate,” said Gallaher. “Commissioner Mullins worked hard on getting the outside of the building updated. The facade has been professionally cleaned, the steps have been replaced.