State park campgrounds reopening Monday ... if you have a reservation

Campers also should be aware that reservations will now be required before arrival at most campgrounds and park-run lodging, and can be made up until 7 p.m. the day before. First-come, first-served camping will no longer be available at most state park campgrounds. New reservations can be made beginning Monday for arrival dates on Tuesday, May 26, and beyond, by visiting mostateparks.com.

Missouri State Park beaches will open to the public on May 21, with visitors expected to practice social distancing.

“We know people are ready to get outdoors, but we all need to practice social distancing when we do,” said Missouri State Parks Director Mike Sutherland. “The safety of our dedicated parks team and the enjoyment of our visitors depends on all of us being responsible, whether we are indoors or outdoors. If an area or trail is crowded, we hope visitors will use that as an opportunity to explore a new area or trail that is less crowded.”

Visitors should review signage posted throughout the parks and state historic sites, and diligently follow the guidelines for the health and safety of others. Come prepared to enjoy the outdoors responsibly by following the guidance provided by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: