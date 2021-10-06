State Street project in Desloge on track

Desloge is quickly becoming known for its picturesque lamp posts on Desloge Drive and now on State Street.
“I was at a municipal meeting and there was a gentleman from Salem, Missouri,” Mayor David Shaw said. “And when he saw my name tag from Desloge, the first thing out right of his mouth was, ‘Oh, you're the guys with the pretty lights on the street.’ I said, ‘Yes, we are.’”
The addition of the signature dual-lamp street lights are just one part of the ongoing State Street project, which is rounding the corner to the finish.
City Administrator Dan Bryan said it’s a nice complement to what the city has going on Desloge Drive.
“It's us creating identity for Desloge,” he said. “It's kind of painting a picture of what direction we want to take the city. Projects like this are very visible, and people get to see a lot of their money put to work.”
Just like residents in surrounding communities compliment Desloge on their street conditions in the winter, he said, other residents are starting to notice the infrastructure improvements the city is making.
“I think not only do Desloge residents appreciate it, but community members in that county appreciate it,” he added.
The clock started on the project on May 19 and is slated to be completed by Nov. 19. Cochran Engineering is overseeing the project.
Improvements are being done to about a one mile stretch of the street from Evergreen Street to Desloge Drive/Highway 8.
“We're going to be in probably the $1.8 to 1.9 million on total costs,” Bryan said.
According to Bryan, the project includes stormwater, water line, and electrical work, as well as new sidewalks, curbs, and lining of the sewers.
“Just that overall control of stormwater, where in that part of town, we were not able to do,” Bryan said. “Collect it and be able to have a little bit of control of what it was doing.”
And, of course, it includes the signature lights.
“The big thing is the lighting,” he added. “We've gone to the new dual lamp lighting that we did on Desloge Drive, which really gives it a clean look.”
Currently, work is being done on the north end of the project. The southbound lane is closed near Grey Eagle Distributors, Auto Zone, and Plaza Tire to allow for a box culvert to be put in for stormwater.
Bryan said the project is moving along nicely now after encountering a lot of rock.
“There's just a lot of underground work to do there, a lot of stormwater stuff,” he explained. “We got into some rock, which that's no surprise for St. Francois County. But we're going to have to make a little adjustment for — change order for — that rock because we already met what we budgeted for rock breaking.
“But the good news is, after we went ahead and made the change order, we got past the big rocks. So hopefully the rest of the way, it will be good news for us as far as that goes.”
At the September meeting, the Board of Aldermen approved a change order of $49,140.31 for project.
Over the past 10 days, the pavement from Evergreen Street to Elm Street has been done.
“We're kind of also at the mercy of the weather and how long how long asphalt plants stay open and things like that,” Bryan said. “So we also are kind of playing a game with Mother Nature and trying to keep temperatures up where asphalt plants are still producing and taking material out of their plants.”
But he still expects the project to be completed on time.
“As you drive down the project today, you can really see that the sidewalks and the curbing are really catching up to where the heavy construction is going on,” he added. “So I believe here as soon as they tie everything in together, you are really going to see some rapid movement.”
Bryan said they've gotten a lot of comments about the mailboxes in the sidewalk.
"It was not by our choice," he continued. "We would have loved to have had it on the backside of the sidewalk. Unfortunately, the postmaster declined our request to make that a walking route and so it's going to remain a driving route. They still have access to the boxes from the street so that's why they're there."
Shaw added that there is still sufficient room for wheelchairs to get around the mailboxes.
One of the first parts of the project was improvements to the sewer lines. The city did not have it in the budget to replace the sewer lines, so they went with a newer technology that improves the infrastructure of the sewer without having to replace it.
“We've lined the sewers,” Bryan explained. “It basically heats up a resin sleeve to a temperature that it'll harden and it just becomes, essentially, a PVC pipe within the old clay pipe structure.”
The work was done by Insituform for $129,902 as opposed to replacing the pipes for $200,000.
“It’s very durable,” Shaw added.
As mayor, this is one of the first big projects during his tenure. And Shaw said he’s been proud of the way the residents have handled it.
“I'm proud of the fact that we've had very few complaints from the disruptions that it has caused for the citizens,” he continued. “I think because we tried to educate them on what was going to happen. And they've been very receptive to change.
“They know it's a big hassle. But there’s better times coming. I think we built on the success we had with the Desloge Drive project. I think that kind of paved the way for acceptance by a lot of our citizens.”
In the end, Bryan said the project will give a nice look to what is probably going to be a growing commercial area.
“I think on State Street, we're going to see some growth in commercial properties,” he said. “And I think that's really setting the stage. You can see that a lot of businesses along Desloge Drive have kind of picked up and cleaned up their properties and really done some upgrades. I think, not only are we talking upgrades, but we're talking new construction along State Street.”
Special meeting
In a special meeting on Tuesday night, the Desloge Board of Aldermen voted to move this month's regular meeting to Oct. 18 instead of Oct. 11 because of the Columbus Day holiday.
The aldermen also reviewed a couple of use of vehicle and equipment policies. At last month's meeting, the board voted to allow department leaders to take home their city vehicles, so the policy needed to be updated accordingly.
The board members voted to change the policy to state that department leaders must live within a 10-mile radius, instead of a 15-mile radius, to be eligible to take their vehicle home. They also voted to change the policy to reflect that police/animal control officers can only take home their work vehicle home if they live within city limits. This was a request of Police Chief James "Jebo" Bullock.
