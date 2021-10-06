State Street project in Desloge on track

“But the good news is, after we went ahead and made the change order, we got past the big rocks. So hopefully the rest of the way, it will be good news for us as far as that goes.”

At the September meeting, the Board of Aldermen approved a change order of $49,140.31 for project.

Over the past 10 days, the pavement from Evergreen Street to Elm Street has been done.

“We're kind of also at the mercy of the weather and how long how long asphalt plants stay open and things like that,” Bryan said. “So we also are kind of playing a game with Mother Nature and trying to keep temperatures up where asphalt plants are still producing and taking material out of their plants.”

But he still expects the project to be completed on time.

“As you drive down the project today, you can really see that the sidewalks and the curbing are really catching up to where the heavy construction is going on,” he added. “So I believe here as soon as they tie everything in together, you are really going to see some rapid movement.”

Bryan said they've gotten a lot of comments about the mailboxes in the sidewalk.