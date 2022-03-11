State's disagreement on district mapping means two rounds of voter ID cards being sent

Because the Missouri redistricting maps are not yet finished, local voters are urged to be careful about their voter ID cards they receive in the mail — there will be two of them this year.

The first card should have already arrived. St. Francois County Clerk Kevin Engler said that every two years they have to do what is called a canvass. By law, the cards have to be sent out before the April election.

“But in Jefferson City, they don’t know for sure because the map hasn’t been finalized,” he said. “So, now before the August Election, which is congressional, house and senate, I will have to send a new card to remind the voter about the changes.”

“We reach out to you with a new voter ID,” he said. “That’s one of the ways that you look and find out your inactive voter rolls. If we send it to you twice and you don’t vote in a federal election twice and we contact you multiple times, then we start sending you letters that you appear to be inactive and we take you off the rolls.”

On the card it normally says where the precinct is to vote and it is supposed to list what state house and senate district along with the U.S. Congressional District the voter lives in. However, the latest card that Engler sent out has less information than normal on it.

“We didn’t send out the normal voter registration card, we used the cheapest postcard we could send. You are going to get a new one in a couple of months.”

