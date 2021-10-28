Ste. Gen. Co. commission reviews damage; Madison County declares 'state of emergency'

During the Ste. Genevieve County Commission meeting Thursday morning, the commission heard updated reports on the damage done by Sunday evening’s tornado.
Deputy County Clerk Michele Gatzemeyer read a report submitted by Emergency Management Director Felix Meyer.
“In St. Mary, 30 houses and one business were affected,” she said. “Five structures and the one business were completely destroyed. All electric has been restored to the area.
“In the Coffman area, Meyer is still waiting on a final report from the Wolf Creek Fire Department. As far as he knows four homes appear to have been destroyed. There was damage to Coffman Baptist Church and damage to the outbuildings at Crown Brewery.”
Meyer stated in his report that there was one reported injury, with that person transported to Mercy Jefferson Hospital. The injuries were not serious. He also stated that Citizen’s Electric was still working on outages in the Coffman area as of Wednesday.
Road and Bridge Foreman Scott Schmieder said that the county is finishing its cleanup work in the St. Mary area Thursday.
“Other counties offered help, Perry County sent a crew immediately," said Presiding Commissioner Garry Nelson. "They were from as far away as Butler County. Naturally, Madison and St. Francois County had their own problems.
District 2 Commissioner Randy Ruzicka added, “We are all blessed that nobody got killed. We had excellent organizational skills in Meyer and Schmieder. The other thing I found touching was how the neighboring counties reached out and were right there to help us.”
As cleanup continues in Madison County, the county commissioners signed a proclamation Wednesday declaring a state of emergency in Madison County.
The proclamation wording says that Madison County has encountered a tornado and severe weather conditions and a threat exists to the lives and property of the people of the county
It goes on to state areas within the boundaries of Madison County are immediately threatened and an emergency exists.
"The Board of County Commissioners Madison County, Missouri hereby declare that a state of emergency exists in Madison County, Missouri, and we hereby invoke and declare in full force and effect in Madison County, Missouri, all laws, statues, of the State of Missouri, Madison County, for the exercise of all necessary emergency authority for the protection of the lives and property of the people of Madison County Missouri and the restoration of local government with a minimum of interruption," the proclamation said.
The proclamations states all public offices and employees of Madison County are directed to exercise the utmost diligence in discharge of duties required of them for the duration of the emergency.
"All citizens are called upon and directed to comply with necessary emergency measures to cooperate with public officials and the Madison County, Missouri, Emergency Management Agency forces in executing emergency operations plans, and to obey and comply with the lawful directions of properly identified public offices," the proclamation says.
The document was signed by Madison County Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, District 1 Commissioner Tom Stephens, and District 2 Commissioner Larry Kemp.
Earlier this week the National Weather Service confirmed an EF-3 tornado hit Fredericktown Sunday night, damaging homes, businesses and the main electrical substation that feeds power to the city. The weather service noted the rating could be upgraded as more information is gathered.
