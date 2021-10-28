Ste. Gen. Co. commission reviews damage; Madison County declares 'state of emergency'

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

District 2 Commissioner Randy Ruzicka added, “We are all blessed that nobody got killed. We had excellent organizational skills in Meyer and Schmieder. The other thing I found touching was how the neighboring counties reached out and were right there to help us.”

As cleanup continues in Madison County, the county commissioners signed a proclamation Wednesday declaring a state of emergency in Madison County.

The proclamation wording says that Madison County has encountered a tornado and severe weather conditions and a threat exists to the lives and property of the people of the county

It goes on to state areas within the boundaries of Madison County are immediately threatened and an emergency exists.

"The Board of County Commissioners Madison County, Missouri hereby declare that a state of emergency exists in Madison County, Missouri, and we hereby invoke and declare in full force and effect in Madison County, Missouri, all laws, statues, of the State of Missouri, Madison County, for the exercise of all necessary emergency authority for the protection of the lives and property of the people of Madison County Missouri and the restoration of local government with a minimum of interruption," the proclamation said.