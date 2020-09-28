Ste. Gen Co. deals with CARES funding issues

“The CARES Act funding, they made everybody aware when they initiated this that whoever was responsible for it, that there were going to be audits completed. Then, midstream, now they’ve come back and they said we’re going to initiate a portal. So, you have to register online for a portal, and now they are requiring you to go in and identify and document, and you’ve got all these deadlines to meet for the funding you are giving out. It’s a lot more paperwork.

“I started the process on Tuesday, and I’m still working with them. First of all, the portal website, I was having problems getting in to do my registration, I got that cleared up. Then, they advised me what spreadsheets of all the information that you have to do, it’s a lot.”

Nelson said the short notice was ridiculous. “Probably 75% of the people that applies to us for money, and us being so technical about it, they say, ‘That’s a joke, there’s no way they’re going to audit every county in the state of Missouri, every county in the United States.’