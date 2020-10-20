Ste Gen Commission discusses powerline

Ridling assured that this would not be a problem. “We’ll have two copies, they can keep one, we’ll take one, everybody has it. Anybody that’s signed one in the past, we can make sure to send one back out to them.”

Bauer added, “If somebody does sign one — and we did run into this after the fact when we met with some other folks — it’s not a legal document, so if somebody changes their mind, we’re OK with that, taking it off the books as far as survey permission.”

Nelson continued, “You’re wanting favors with these people in the long run, you need to be polite with them.”

Ridling explained what the firm is currently tasked with.

“Right now, we are just trying to collect information from the landowners. We’re not trying to buy anything, we’re not trying to sell anything, we’re just trying to get out there and see what’s there. We’re really trying to get in touch with everybody, we don’t want to go out there without anybody’s permission. We want to try to get in front of everybody, talk to them, get their concerns, and work through the proper channels, rather than just showing up and say we are going to survey.