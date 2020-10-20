Ste Gen Commission discusses powerline

On Thursday at the Ste. Genevieve County Courthouse, several items were on the agenda for the commission including Pickle Springs and a new powerline.
Presiding Commission Garry Nelson said that Ron Thurston with the Missouri Department of Conservation called Road and Bridge Supervisor Scott Schmeider about extending the parking lot at Pickle Springs.
“He just wanted to know if there was any permits,” Schmeider said. “We don’t need any permits for putting in a driveway pipe, as long as you put a big enough one in.”
Nelson asked if they really are planning on extending the parking lot.
Schmeider said that Thurston is working on it.
“He’s got the engineer there to draw out the engineering plot. He’s working on it, he’s pushing.”
Nelson asked, “When you say he’s working on it, you don’t mean they’re cutting trees?”
Schmeider answered, “No, they’re not cutting anything.”
Schmeider then said that they are wanting to make a loop parking lot where there would be another access to Dorlac Road. Nelson agreed that would be the best way.
The commission was visited by representatives from O.R. Colan Associates (ORC). The company is doing early preparation work for the new powerline slated to be built across the northern end of Ste. Genevieve County by Wabash Valley Power Alliance and Citizen’s Electric Cooperative. There have been several complaints lodged with the commission by residents along the proposed powerline route.
Land Agent Dawn Bauer spoke, “I think that I want to make it clear that the person that I got a report on, I haven’t even met yet. I haven’t had a conversation with.”
Nelson explained that commission is not involved in the project. “All we did, we took it to the next level, we’re not getting involved with Wabash and Citizen’s. It’s Citizen Electric’s project.”
Nelson then explained to the visitors the local conditions and how the company needs to approach the residents and request them to sign documents.
“I appreciate you coming in, but remember, people that have owned generation after generation of farm ground and woods, they get fired up pretty quick,” he said. “It is their property, bear with them. Some of them, it’s the way you approach them. I got two calls on you, I wasn’t there, but be polite.
“I don’t like the idea of them signing a document and not having a duplicate to leave with. That’s what one of the big complaints was. You told them that you would send them a document. Can’t you do two copies of a document right there and leave one identical?”
Project Manager Ben Ridling with ORC said that is something that can definitely be done.
Nelson again stressed the idea of leaving a signed copy with the resident. “That’s what scared some of the older folks. Once they started talking to their neighbors, they asked, ‘What did you sign?’ ‘I don’t know, they took it with them.’”
Ridling assured that this would not be a problem. “We’ll have two copies, they can keep one, we’ll take one, everybody has it. Anybody that’s signed one in the past, we can make sure to send one back out to them.”
Bauer added, “If somebody does sign one — and we did run into this after the fact when we met with some other folks — it’s not a legal document, so if somebody changes their mind, we’re OK with that, taking it off the books as far as survey permission.”
Nelson continued, “You’re wanting favors with these people in the long run, you need to be polite with them.”
Ridling explained what the firm is currently tasked with.
“Right now, we are just trying to collect information from the landowners. We’re not trying to buy anything, we’re not trying to sell anything, we’re just trying to get out there and see what’s there. We’re really trying to get in touch with everybody, we don’t want to go out there without anybody’s permission. We want to try to get in front of everybody, talk to them, get their concerns, and work through the proper channels, rather than just showing up and say we are going to survey.
“At this phase, we are just collecting information, it’s just a line on map; nothing is set in stone. We’re just saying, is this viable?”
Ridling assured the commission that they would work with anyone to resolve the issues and to contact him directly on any further potential problems. He noted that he would take the specific complaints to ORC, Wabash and Citizen’s if Nelson was willing.
Nelson said, “Everything I had to say I said to Van Robinson who is the CEO of Citizen’s Electric.”
Provisional Health Department Administrator Jeanette Wood reported on COVID to the Ste. Genevieve County Commission Oct. 8.
Wood talked about the recent discussions about a vaccine. “They’re sending out a plan Oct. 16 to the county health departments about what kind of preparations we have to prepare for when it actually hits. Again, most of what I’ve read and seen online, we probably won’t have one until early spring. We had a conference call with Gov. Parson, he wanted to thank all the county health departments in the state for the good job that they have done.
“He actually was the one that said that he felt that we wouldn’t have a vaccine until next spring or summer. Currently in the state of Missouri, we are doing about 125,000 tests per week. …Why you see the numbers go up is because they are doing more testing, which is good.”
Wood said that if she was positive, she wouldn’t be at the meeting. “I’m going to be quarantined at home. Again, it’s why wearing masks, distancing, washing your hands is so very important. [Parson] feels that Missouri is in a much better shape than our surrounding states, particularly Illinois.”
According to Wood, the governor said they are looking at new guidelines for schools.
“We have our guidelines that we’re told what we have to do,” she said. “There was also an opinion from an attorney that if any county health department waives off the guidelines that we are given, we could be held liable.”
Nelson said that you have to go with the statutes.
Wood added, “Not necessarily. That are the guidelines that the Department of Health and Senior Services have.”
Nelson reiterated that they still have to go with the statutes. “They override the guidelines. When you look at the last sentence of that statute I give you about countywide ordinances cannot be policed, that tells it all. That was a court case in 2017, where the Supreme Court said no. You cannot send out countywide ordinances and expect it to be policed. Once again, one says this, your guideline says this, this says this.”
Nelson also said that the governor could declare a state of emergency and put it in writing and mandate something and give the authority, but did not do that.
Wood said that she didn’t think he will.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.