Ste. Gen Commission talks CARES Act

“Once you write out a check for X amount of dollars and give it to an organization, you lose control of how they spend it,” Nelson explained. “The problem with that is, we’re still responsible. The Missouri treasurer has hired an auditing firm, they are auditing, as we speak, every expenditure in all the counties in the state.

“In the criteria that came out, we could give the health department 15% of our total money and just give them a check. But Missouri Association of Counties Attorney Travis Elliott advised us against it, our attorney advised us against it, we also use the SEMO Regional Planning and Zoning, they advised against it. The health department, we give them stuff already, and it’s being questioned by the auditors right now. We have people asking why don’t we give the health department more, we’ve given the health department everything they’ve asked for, what more can you do? With the schools, we could give from nothing to $500 per student. We declined to do that for the same reason. When auditing is done, and they will audit those folks also; if it’s not spent correctly, we’re still responsible.”