Ste. Gen Commission talks CARES Act

Ste. Genevieve County Presiding Commissioner Garry Nelson answered questions on distribution of CARES Act Funding Thursday morning during the commission's regular session at the courthouse.
“We have people wanting to know where our list is for CARES Act funding,” he said. “We don’t have a list, so to speak, on our website yet, we will eventually.”
He indicated the county is being meticulous about how the money is spent and the process for reimbursement takes time to finish.
“Once you write out a check for X amount of dollars and give it to an organization, you lose control of how they spend it,” Nelson explained. “The problem with that is, we’re still responsible. The Missouri treasurer has hired an auditing firm, they are auditing, as we speak, every expenditure in all the counties in the state.
“In the criteria that came out, we could give the health department 15% of our total money and just give them a check. But Missouri Association of Counties Attorney Travis Elliott advised us against it, our attorney advised us against it, we also use the SEMO Regional Planning and Zoning, they advised against it. The health department, we give them stuff already, and it’s being questioned by the auditors right now. We have people asking why don’t we give the health department more, we’ve given the health department everything they’ve asked for, what more can you do? With the schools, we could give from nothing to $500 per student. We declined to do that for the same reason. When auditing is done, and they will audit those folks also; if it’s not spent correctly, we’re still responsible.”
Nelson said right now, the county has six to eight applications that the auditor wants to clarify.
According to Nelson, if the auditor finds that some money is spent improperly, the organization must return those funds. If they are unable to return the money, the county would be required to reimburse the state for the funds directly out of the county’s general revenue fund.
“We will look at the applications, if it passes guidelines the State Treasurer has given us, we’ll send them on to our attorney, and send it on to the State Treasurer’s Office,” he said. “Everybody has to fill a form out, and sign it, ‘we will pay it back’. Well, so many of these organizations that are asking for help don’t have a good cash flow. Then we are responsible to repay that.”
Complicating the issue for the county are the rapidly-evolving changes on what is eligible for funding. The county currently has 23 pages of documentation on what the funds can and cannot be spent.
“Way back in late March or early April, we got our first list of what we could spend money on,” Nelson said. “The ink wasn’t dried yet, two weeks later that was thrown out and we had a new list. Every month to six weeks, ‘you can’t do this now.' I sat through a two-hour seminar about four weeks ago. Even two of the presenters from the State Treasurer’s Office didn’t agree on certain items to spend money on. Who do we listen to? We are being very cautious.
“Every county has its own discretion how to do it. We pay off receipts. There has been a few counties in the state that has sent the money back, because they kept complicating it. The counties are poor counties that couldn’t afford to take a chance on repaying anything.”
Nelson said he has contacted the State Treasurer’s Office multiple times for more clarifications on expenditures and they would never give him answers.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
