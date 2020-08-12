Ste. Gen County discusses masks at courthouse

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Ste. Genevieve County Commission clarified COVID-19 safety issues during their regular session July 30 at the courthouse.

The commission noted that the Missouri Supreme Court made a ruling requiring masks to be worn by judges and court employees along with the public doing business with the court. Presiding Commissioner Garry Nelson summarized the ruling and the commission’s stance on the issue.

“The Missouri Supreme Court made a ruling last week,” he said. “Effective Aug. 1, all visitors to court will be required to wear a face mask. With that order, that became a little bit of a territorial dispute, because state statute 49.270 gives the commissioners [authority of the courthouse].

"It’s our courthouse, we have control of the courthouse. When the circuit clerk and one of the judges came down to explain this to us, at first they said that anybody goes upstairs has to put a mask on. That is not true, we have county offices upstairs, we have public bathrooms upstairs … I told our custodians, if you’re up there cleaning the bathrooms or mopping the hall, if any judge says you have to get a mask on, tell them no. If you go in that courtroom, he can tell you to wear one.”