Ste. Gen County discusses masks at courthouse

The Ste. Genevieve County Commission clarified COVID-19 safety issues during their regular session July 30 at the courthouse.
The commission noted that the Missouri Supreme Court made a ruling requiring masks to be worn by judges and court employees along with the public doing business with the court. Presiding Commissioner Garry Nelson summarized the ruling and the commission’s stance on the issue.
“The Missouri Supreme Court made a ruling last week,” he said. “Effective Aug. 1, all visitors to court will be required to wear a face mask. With that order, that became a little bit of a territorial dispute, because state statute 49.270 gives the commissioners [authority of the courthouse].
"It’s our courthouse, we have control of the courthouse. When the circuit clerk and one of the judges came down to explain this to us, at first they said that anybody goes upstairs has to put a mask on. That is not true, we have county offices upstairs, we have public bathrooms upstairs … I told our custodians, if you’re up there cleaning the bathrooms or mopping the hall, if any judge says you have to get a mask on, tell them no. If you go in that courtroom, he can tell you to wear one.”
“The people that work in the courtroom, they can mandate their workers and people going to court to wear masks. They cannot mandate any county workers like [Public Administrator] Mary Jo Ramer or the custodians. They are going above their authority by the statutes.”
Also, beginning in August, any visitors to the Ste. Genevieve County Courthouse must sign in and provide a phone number.
Nelson said this is for potential COVID tracing if necessary.
“The only reason this would be is because if somebody tests positive, we turn that in to the health department. We wouldn’t do it, because of the HIPAA laws. The health department would contact people. What scared us a little bit was if we were violating the HIPAA law, and [county attorney] Ivan Schraeder said no.”
