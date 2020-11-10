Ste. Gen health board to meet about increasing cases

The Ste. Genevieve County Health Department announced on Tuesday that the Board of Directors will have a meeting next week to discuss public health measures as the pandemic is now converging with flu season.

The meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Ste. Genevieve County Community Center on Highway 32.

"In view of increasing numbers of positive COVID-19 individuals in our community and surrounding communities, combined with the upcoming flu season, the focus of the meeting will be on the implementation of additional public health measures to reverse the trend of COVID-19 cases in our community including the option of a mask mandate in the county," the health department said.

On Monday, the health department reported 148 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 736 cases and 80 active cases.

Area counties

The Madison County Health Department reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The county now has 78 active and 689 total cases.

The Iron County Health Department also reported eight new cases. They now have 49 active and 363 total cases.

