Ste. Gen National Park could expand

The fledgling Ste. Genevieve National Park is already looking at growing with U.S. Senators Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley, along with U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, announcing the introduction of legislation to expand the boundaries of Ste. Genevieve National Historical Park to include the Ste. Genevieve Welcome Center.

Expanding the boundaries of the park will allow the City of Ste. Genevieve to transfer ownership of the facility to the National Park Service (NPS). Blunt, an early advocate of the park, explained the reason for an expansion.

“Ste. Genevieve National Historical Park captures an early and remarkable moment in the history of our state and nation,” he said. “This legislation supports Ste. Genevieve’s goal of expanding the boundaries of the park to include the nearby welcome center, transferring ownership to the National Park Service. This has been a priority for local officials and stakeholders, and I’ll keep working to get our legislation through Congress and to the president’s desk.”

Hawley said that Ste. Genevieve National Historical Park is a great place for Missourians, and all Americans, to visit as a way to learn more about the state and nation’s history.

“Expanding Ste. Genevieve National Historical Park would be beneficial for our local community and add tremendous value to the National Park Service,” he said.

Smith said that as the oldest settlement west of the Mississippi, Ste. Genevieve is not only a treasure to Southeast Missouri, but also part of Missouri’s heritage and early American identity.

“By including the nearby Welcome Center, this legislation will help the National Park Service promote our unique history for generations to come,” he said.

The Ste. Genevieve National Historical Park was established in November 2020. Blunt and Smith’s legislation establishing the Ste. Genevieve National Historical Park and designating it as a unit of the NPS was signed into law in 2018.

The village of Ste. Genevieve dates back to the early 1700s, making it Missouri’s oldest town. It was designated as a National Historic Landmark in 1960, also making it one of the oldest National Historic Landmark districts in the country. It is known for its centuries-old homes featuring unique French vertical log architecture.

“The National Park Service has become a major asset in our community bringing people together and highlighting our history,” said Ste. Genevieve Mayor Paul Hassler. “Expanding the Historical District to include the Welcome Center continues the cooperative work between the city and NPS to promote the amazing history we can share with the public.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.