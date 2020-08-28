Ste. Gen officials discuss COVID

The Ste. Genevieve County Health Department and city of Ste. Genevieve officials were at the Ste. Genevieve County Commission meeting Thursday morning at the courthouse to discuss how to continue dealing with COVID case reporting and recommendations.
Presiding Commissioner Garry Nelson noted the state statute that prevents the county from enacting stay-at-home orders or requiring wearing face masks, along with the impossibility of enforcing such orders.
Ste. Genevieve Mayor Paul Hassler said that all the city will do is recommendations.
“That’s what we’re going to continue is recommendations,” he said. “As that statute says, you can’t enforce it. There was an issue early on, we had one of the bar owners here, the mandate came down to shut down; they wouldn’t do it.”
Hassler asked a representative from the health department to visit the bar and give recommendations.
“He followed the recommendations,” he said. “He really didn’t have to, but all of them did. We opened up again. We knew when we opened up, we’re going to have some more problems. I know we have 100 cases here, I got an email this morning, that it went from 40 and doubled and people are fearful. I knew that was going to happen because people are going everywhere. I would like to see some numbers of — I don’t know if we can get it — how many people are hospitalized because of it.”
He asked Interim Health Department Director Julie Flieg if she had that number.
“I don’t, but I can get it,” Flieg said. “To guess on that, maybe four. It’s hard also, for example, we had somebody that fell, was hospitalized, needed surgery, got tested, they were positive. So they’re hospitalized, but not because of it. But now it’s a COVID hospitalization.”
Hassler thought that the hospitalization number is what the public really needs to know.
“It takes the fear factor out of it. People think that ‘I get COVID, I’m going to get sick and I am going to die.’ Well, not everybody … I think it needs to be more information. We’ve got to be upfront more.”
Hassler also noted the he is not afraid to recommend that people wear masks in crowded situations.
Nelson agreed. “I want to add another thing, when the governor opened the state back up, he made a verbal statement that every county is different and we’ll leave it up to local county governments and county health departments to set their recommendations. It wasn’t an executive order. We still have no more authority than what we have there now. I think we should recommend it when you’re in public, but it’s a recommendation, because it cannot be enforced.”
At a question on active cases, Flieg noted that there were 17 as of Wednesday. “The last two weeks have been the most. A lot of them work out of town.
"They went back to work. We have outbreaks in the Bonne Terre prison (ERDCC). We have outbreaks in Festus. We have outbreaks in a nursing home in Arnold. A lot of people have traveled, we have gotten quite a few in the last two weeks that have gone on vacation.”
Nelson made an observation about how numbers are presented.
“When you talk about the numbers, we’re still under 1% of the population. I like to look at percentages. The numbers look bad at 100, so look at the percentages.”
The group discussed providing information daily to local media sources. Hassler observed how the information keeps changing on how the virus works.
“One of the things now that came out was that it’s no longer a problem that they don’t last on surfaces now,” he said. “Before, you couldn’t touch anything, now, it’s OK to touch things; it’s airborne. I saw yesterday that six feet’s not good enough, it can go 26 feet.
"Now the CDC says you don’t have to get tested if you’re in close contact. That’s a big change. It’s changing all the time. Do you believe that masks help?”
Flieg answered that she does, as masks help with the flu or any respiratory problems.
Sheriff Gary Stolzer asked, “When this thing first started, the only mask that works is N95. Now anything over your face works, what’s the truth?”
Flieg explained about masks in general.
“The N95 protects most healthcare workers, because that is the best, but you have to get fitted for that. You see people with a N95 and they got two inches open underneath. It doesn’t work. That’s perfectly fitted to your face. When you get fitted for that, everybody gets a different type of mask. That is for mostly healthcare workers when they work in direct contact. Any face covering is better than nothing.”
Nelson asked if the health department is testing any more than they were two months ago.
Flieg answered, “Oh, yeah.”
Nelson continued, “Mathematically, the cases are going to go up.”
Flieg also stated that a lot of businesses are requiring testing if they think an employee has it.
Hassler reiterated his stance on getting out more information to the public. “We have a lot of people living in fear because of this. A lot of elderly people think that this could be a death sentence. Not necessarily, but could be. We’ve got to give them the information they need.”
Nelson added, “The one death we had was not a COVID death.”
When asked about consulting with local practicing physicians, Flieg said that they all have different views.
“Some of them call me and they test everybody,” she said. “Others are ‘I’m bored with the CDC now’ where they’re waiting: Just stay at home, quarantine, monitor for symptoms, after your 14 days, nothing, go out. It’s hard to get them all on the same page. It’s hard to convince a doctor either way.”
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.