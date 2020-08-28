Ste. Gen officials discuss COVID

He asked Interim Health Department Director Julie Flieg if she had that number.

“I don’t, but I can get it,” Flieg said. “To guess on that, maybe four. It’s hard also, for example, we had somebody that fell, was hospitalized, needed surgery, got tested, they were positive. So they’re hospitalized, but not because of it. But now it’s a COVID hospitalization.”

Hassler thought that the hospitalization number is what the public really needs to know.

“It takes the fear factor out of it. People think that ‘I get COVID, I’m going to get sick and I am going to die.’ Well, not everybody … I think it needs to be more information. We’ve got to be upfront more.”

Hassler also noted the he is not afraid to recommend that people wear masks in crowded situations.

Nelson agreed. “I want to add another thing, when the governor opened the state back up, he made a verbal statement that every county is different and we’ll leave it up to local county governments and county health departments to set their recommendations. It wasn’t an executive order. We still have no more authority than what we have there now. I think we should recommend it when you’re in public, but it’s a recommendation, because it cannot be enforced.”