With the increasing need for emergency services in the area and rapidly changing technology, Ste. Genevieve County is proposing to change the funding of 911 services to better provide first-responder services to all of its residents.

This week, a public meeting is scheduled to let area residents weigh in and ask questions regarding a proposed tax for funding the county’s emergency communications.

The county’s 911 services are operated out of St. Francois County Joint Communication as part of a joint venture. The Ste. Genevieve County Commission said in a recent press release that Central Dispatch would soon be upgrading its services from analog to digital for a total of $7 million, with Ste. Genevieve County providing more than $3 million in funding. The county commission said equipment and towers would have to be upgraded over time, and emergency repairs would be needed.

Currently, Ste. Genevieve County spends roughly $500,000 per year toward 911 services, the commission said. The current funding for the county 911 comes from a landline fee that users of residential phone services in Ste. Genevieve County pay.

“Unfortunately, with the increasing usage of cellular phones and the rapidly shrinking usage of landline phones, this is quickly becoming a funding issue with the county taking in little more than $100,000 in 2022 to fund emergency services,” the county commission said in a statement. “This amount is the tail end of a downward trending spiral of funding for central dispatch services that is expected to continue as time goes on. The county currently spends $400,000 annually out of general revenue to make up the shortfall that takes away from other potential projects.”

To cover these costs, the county has put a sales tax of 3/8 of 1% on the upcoming April election ballot for voter approval. Should the tax be implemented, the landline fee would be removed, according to the commission.

An informational meeting will be held Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Progress Sports Complex meeting room, located at 1300 Progress Pkwy., in Ste. Genevieve.

The county commission said officials, including 911 Director Alan Wells, would be attending the meeting to answer questions from the general public.