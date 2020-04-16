Still no increase in COVID-19 cases for SFC; Wash Co up to 4

The county nursing homes are also doing well, according to Elliott.

“We do have any cases associated with nursing homes at this time, which is great,” Elliott said. “We’ve talked to all of our nursing homes. We touched base with them last week and talked about their plans and where they are at and how they are feeling. We talked about PPE and the resources to get PPE. There still, obviously, on lockdown and not allowing visitors. So that’s a good measure in keeping our nursing home population safe.”

According to the health center, they know of 271 residents that have been tested.

“Testing in general is an issue throughout the entire state,” Elliott said. “I’ve heard from other administrators of health departments and we know that there is some type of gap between who is getting tested and who is not getting tested.”

Elliott encouraged anyone with the symptoms of the virus, especially fever, coughing, and shortness of breath, to reach out to their healthcare provider to see if they meet the criteria to be tested. Local providers are using the criteria set forth by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to determine who should be tested.

“Without that knowing of confirmed cases, we can’t, as the health department, identify and isolate and quarantine people appropriately,” Elliott said.

Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

