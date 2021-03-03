Subminimum wages become topic

“As boredom set in at times, I would do extra out of the box work. The grinder needed blades changed, and I knew how to dismantle the machine and put it back together…A conveyor belt motor came in that was assembled backward, and I rebuilt the motor and shortened down time by a lot. There was a minor electrical problem in the building, and I fixed the problem saving the workshop an electrician bill. I did all of this for the grand total of $1.54 per hour,” he posted.

Crome said he repeatedly asked his manager for a review of his wages, but was denied each time. “Every time, he told me that I may think I’m worth more than that, but I wasn’t,” Crome said. Crome had moved to Missouri from Indiana, where he owned and operated a restaurant inside a federal building for a number of years. When federal streamlining happened during the Clinton administration, the restaurant contract went away. Crome said he had taken the workshop position “to have something to do,” since he met with difficulty finding a local employer who would take a chance on a worker with disabilities.