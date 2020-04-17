Surplus property, delinquent taxes dominate meeting

The Park Hills City Council met for their regular April meeting Tuesday, which was broadcast via Facebook Live to prevent a gathering of more than 10 people.
Actions taken by the council included the approval of bids on the city’s four surplus properties and the approval of the annual delinquent tax list for Park Hills properties.
The public portion of the meeting was kept brief, and members of the council were practicing social-distancing as they moved through the short agenda.
The sum total of delinquent taxes owed on land and lots within the city amounted to $46,870.57. This total reflects unpaid property taxes and fees from 2014–2019.
The council moved on to pass a resolution to declare the successful bidders of city-owned surplus property.
Surplus property held by the city included four tracts of land, and after the council members reviewed sealed bids, they then voted to pass the resolution and turn the properties over to the highest bidders.
The first two tracks of land were properties located at 509 Field St., as well as a property on the corner of Glendale and Field Streets with no official address listed. The highest bidder for these two properties was the East Missouri Action Agency, with a winning bid of $5,000.
The other two tracts of land — one property on Front Street and another at the corner of Front and Maurice Streets — will be signed over to Ronnie Nelson, who placed the successful bid of $800.
The last action taken during Tuesday’s council meeting was a proclamation by City Mayor Daniel Naucke declaring the month of April to be designated as Child Abuse Prevention Month within Park Hills.
Naucke read the proclamation aloud to the members of the council before they entered a vote of approval.
“The City of Park Hills reminds us that child abuse can be prevented and everyone has a role to play,” stated in the decree. “...Every child deserves to be safe, nurtured, and supported in caring relationships, and every family deserves to be safe, nurtured, and supported in their community.”
Further stated was that the estimated cost to treat the effects of child maltreatment in the United States exceeds $1 billion annually. It stated that too many of our community’s children are exposed to extreme and sustained stress like child abuse and neglect, which can be devastating to a child’s development.
“We lay the foundation for children’s later growth and development when the entire community takes responsibility for creating healthy environments in which to raise our children,” read Naucke. “...The children in our community who have fallen victim to maltreatment deserve high quality, evidence-based services delivered by committed and well-supported professionals, and effective child abuse prevention programs succeed because of community partnerships created among families, social service agencies, schools, businesses, law enforcement agencies, faith-based organizations, and other child-serving agencies.”
The document lastly stated that it is easier to build healthy and strong children than repair broken adults.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
