Surplus property, delinquent taxes dominate meeting

The Park Hills City Council met for their regular April meeting Tuesday, which was broadcast via Facebook Live to prevent a gathering of more than 10 people.

Actions taken by the council included the approval of bids on the city’s four surplus properties and the approval of the annual delinquent tax list for Park Hills properties.

The public portion of the meeting was kept brief, and members of the council were practicing social-distancing as they moved through the short agenda.

The sum total of delinquent taxes owed on land and lots within the city amounted to $46,870.57. This total reflects unpaid property taxes and fees from 2014–2019.

The council moved on to pass a resolution to declare the successful bidders of city-owned surplus property.

Surplus property held by the city included four tracts of land, and after the council members reviewed sealed bids, they then voted to pass the resolution and turn the properties over to the highest bidders.

The first two tracks of land were properties located at 509 Field St., as well as a property on the corner of Glendale and Field Streets with no official address listed. The highest bidder for these two properties was the East Missouri Action Agency, with a winning bid of $5,000.