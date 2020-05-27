Sutton and Cagle vie for Desloge Ward 3 seat

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three Desloge Board of Alderman seats are up for grabs in the June 2 election. All three seats are two-year terms.

Incumbents Deion Christopher and J.D. Hodge are running unopposed in Wards 1 and 2, respectively.

Incumbent Alvin Sutton is running against Patti “Pogo” Cagle in Ward 3.

Sutton, 51, lives on Cantwell Lane in Desloge. He has two children, Zach, 24, and Kyleigh, 18, both North County graduates.

He retired in 2014 after serving 24 years in the U.S. Army. He works for the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development as a disabled veterans outreach program specialist.

“Desloge is my home and the city where my children have been raised,” Sutton said. “I have a vested interest in my community and its continued success and progress. I care about my city. I never claim to have all of the answers. However, I do have the drive and motivation to actively collaborate with anyone wishing to make a positive impact on the place we all call home.”

Sutton said he’s been involved in the city for about 11 years, serving on the Board of Adjustment, the Planning and Zoning Committee, and the Library Board in addition to serving as an alderman.